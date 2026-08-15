Kakamega Senator Khalwale loses wife Gloria after sudden heart attack

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale announced the death of his wife, Gloria Sekeyian Khalwale, following a sudden heart attack on Saturday morning.

Senator Khalwale said Gloria suddenly collapsed and died, describing her as his dear wife and the mother of their eight children.

“My dear wife, Gloria Sekeyian Khalwale, has this morning suddenly collapsed and died after a heart attack,” the senator announced through his official X account.

The senator named their children as Engine Kukaste Khalwale, Olivia Sabayi Khalwale, Flavia Shimuli Khalwale, Gift Atubukha Khalwale, Meliza Khamwenyi Khalwale, Velma Nasjebanda Khalwale, Sonia Inuni Khalwale and Maura Makatse Khalwale.

The sudden death has sent shockwaves through the Khalwale family and his political circles, with messages of condolence beginning to pour in following the announcement.

Kenyans and political leaders expressed sympathy to Senator Khalwale, his children and the wider family as they mourn the loss.

The senator did not immediately provide further details on the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death or announce funeral arrangements.

Gloria’s death comes as a major personal loss to Senator Khalwale, who has been a prominent political figure in Kakamega and Western Kenya for years.

Funeral arrangements and details on when and where Gloria will be laid to rest are expected to be announced by the family.