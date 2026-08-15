Knowing how to check if your driver’s license is ready in South Africa can help you avoid unnecessary trips to the driving licence testing centre. After applying for a new driving licence card or renewing an existing one, you can check whether the card has been produced and is ready for collection before visiting the centre.

After applying for or renewing your driver’s licence, keep the receipt and any reference details provided by the licensing centre.

These details can be useful when making an enquiry about the status of your card.

Keep your application receipt

Save any reference number

Keep your South African ID details available

Use the Licence Status Enquiry Service

South Africa provides a licence card status enquiry service that allows applicants to check the progress of their driving licence card.

You will generally need to provide identifying information to confirm the status of your application.

Access the licence status enquiry service

Enter the required details

Check the status displayed

Check Whether Your Card Is Ready for Collection

The status information can indicate whether your driver’s licence card is still being processed or has been produced and sent to the driving licence testing centre.

Wait for confirmation that the card is ready before travelling to collect it.

Check the current application status

Confirm that the card has been produced

Find out whether it is ready for collection

Contact the Driving Licence Testing Centre

You can also contact or visit the driving licence testing centre where you submitted your application.

Provide your identification details and ask whether your driver’s licence card has arrived and is ready for collection.

Contact the correct testing centre

Provide your ID details

Ask about the status of your card

Take Your Identification When Collecting the Card

Once your driver’s licence is ready, take your South African ID or other required identification when visiting the testing centre.

You may also need your application receipt, depending on the requirements of the licensing centre.

Take your identification document

Carry your application receipt if available

Confirm collection requirements before travelling

Collect the Card Within the Required Period

Try to collect your driver’s licence card as soon as possible after it becomes available.

If you wait too long, the licensing authority may have procedures regarding uncollected cards, so it is best to confirm the collection requirements with the relevant testing centre.

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