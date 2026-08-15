Missing man found dead in pit latrine in Homa Bay

A 34-year-old man who had been reported missing was found dead inside a pit latrine in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County.

The body of John Bosco Osano was discovered in Pala ‘B’ village, Lower Kabonyo Location, about four kilometres south of Ndhiwa Police Station.

Osano had been reported missing by his family on August 5, 2026.

His decomposing body was discovered on Friday, August 14, at the homestead of a local after two 13-year-old children noticed a foul smell coming from the pit latrine.

The children were reportedly playing near the homestead when they detected the smell and alerted others.

Police officers visited the scene and confirmed the presence of the body inside the pit latrine. The circumstances under which Osano ended up inside the pit latrine remain unclear.

Police said the cause of death could not immediately be established. The scene was processed and documented before the decomposed body was retrieved and taken to the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

The body is being preserved pending a postmortem examination as detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police are also expected to establish how Osano, who had been missing for more than a week, ended up inside the pit latrine.

Elsewhere, police in Bungoma South Sub-County have launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was found lying beside a road in Matulo village, Musikoma Location.

The body was discovered at about 6:25pm on Friday, August 14, 2026, approximately 100 metres from the Kanduyi-Malaba Road.

Police officers from Bungoma Police Station, accompanied by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers from Bungoma South, visited the scene following the report.

They found the body of an adult male lying in a pool of blood in what police described as a recovery position.

A close examination established that the deceased had sustained a deep cut on the nose and another deep injury to the back of the head, raising suspicion that he may have been murdered.

A search of the man’s pockets did not yield any identification documents.

Police said local residents also did not recognise the deceased, leaving his identity unknown.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel processed and documented the scene before the body was removed and taken to the Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary.

The body is being preserved at the facility pending a postmortem examination and identification.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and are expected to establish where he came from and identify those responsible for his death.