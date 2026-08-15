Knowing how to check if you are married is important when you need to confirm your marital status for legal, financial, immigration, employment, or personal reasons. In South Africa, marriage records are maintained by the Department of Home Affairs. You can confirm your status through official records and documents rather than relying on informal information.
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Check Your Marriage Certificate
If you have previously been married, start by checking your personal records for a marriage certificate.
A marriage certificate is official evidence of a registered marriage and normally contains information about the spouses and the date of marriage.
- Check your personal documents
- Look for a marriage certificate
- Confirm the names and marriage date
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Contact the Department of Home Affairs
If you are unsure whether a marriage was registered, contact the South African Department of Home Affairs.
Provide your identification details and follow the required process for confirming your marital status.
- Contact Home Affairs
- Provide your South African ID details
- Request confirmation of your marital status
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Request an Official Marriage Record
If necessary, ask Home Affairs about obtaining an official marriage certificate or other document confirming the marriage record.
You may need to complete an application and provide identification.
- Complete the required application
- Provide your identification document
- Pay any applicable fee
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Check Previous Marriage Records
If you have been married before, check whether the marriage was legally terminated through divorce or another recognised process.
A previous marriage may continue to affect your marital status if it was never legally dissolved.
- Check previous marriage documents
- Confirm any divorce order
- Keep copies of relevant legal documents
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Check Your Marital Status Before Major Transactions
Confirm your marital status before applying for a loan, buying property, getting married again, handling an estate, or completing immigration documents.
Using official records helps prevent problems caused by incorrect marital-status information.
- Check your official records
- Correct inaccurate information
- Keep important documents safely
Also Read: How to Check If a School Is Registered
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