Knowing how to check if you are married is important when you need to confirm your marital status for legal, financial, immigration, employment, or personal reasons. In South Africa, marriage records are maintained by the Department of Home Affairs. You can confirm your status through official records and documents rather than relying on informal information.

If you have previously been married, start by checking your personal records for a marriage certificate.

A marriage certificate is official evidence of a registered marriage and normally contains information about the spouses and the date of marriage.

Check your personal documents

Look for a marriage certificate

Confirm the names and marriage date

Contact the Department of Home Affairs

If you are unsure whether a marriage was registered, contact the South African Department of Home Affairs.

Provide your identification details and follow the required process for confirming your marital status.

Contact Home Affairs

Provide your South African ID details

Request confirmation of your marital status

Request an Official Marriage Record

If necessary, ask Home Affairs about obtaining an official marriage certificate or other document confirming the marriage record.

You may need to complete an application and provide identification.

Complete the required application

Provide your identification document

Pay any applicable fee

Check Previous Marriage Records

If you have been married before, check whether the marriage was legally terminated through divorce or another recognised process.

A previous marriage may continue to affect your marital status if it was never legally dissolved.

Check previous marriage documents

Confirm any divorce order

Keep copies of relevant legal documents

Check Your Marital Status Before Major Transactions

Confirm your marital status before applying for a loan, buying property, getting married again, handling an estate, or completing immigration documents.

Using official records helps prevent problems caused by incorrect marital-status information.

Check your official records

Correct inaccurate information

Keep important documents safely

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