Seven killed, 28 injured in Maumba after minibus crashes into escarpment 

At least seven people were killed and 28 others injured after a Mitsubishi FH minibus lost control and plunged down an escarpment in Maumba, Makueni County.

The accident occurred at about 6:30pm on Friday, August 14, along the Kalamba-Kalembwani murram road in the Maumba area, police and locals said.

Police said the minibus, was being driven by an unidentified driver and was carrying an unknown number of passengers when the driver lost control.

The vehicle veered off the road and plunged about 500 metres down the escarpment.

Seven passengers—six men and one woman—sustained fatal injuries and died in the crash.

Their identities had not been established by police.

Four other passengers sustained serious injuries and were referred to Wote County Hospital for specialised treatment.

Another 24 passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Matiliku Sub-County Hospital, where they were receiving treatment in stable condition.

Police officers visited and processed the scene as investigations into the cause of the crash continued.

The seven bodies were taken to Kilome Hospital mortuary pending postmortem examinations and identification.

The wrecked minibus remained at the scene, with arrangements to tow it underway.

This is the accident to happen amid efforts to address the menace in the country.

On Friday, at least 16 people were killed in separate road accidents in the country.

Police said the victims included nine passengers, three pedestrians, three riders and a driver.

The accidents left at least 40 other people with serious injuries.

Police said the injured were taken to the hospitals for attention.

Dozens of people are killed weekly in separate road accidents leaving many families suffering. Road fatalities have continued to rise despite ongoing enforcement and public awareness campaigns. Authorities attribute most crashes to reckless overtaking, speeding and drunk driving, while mechanical defects such as worn-out tyres, faulty brakes and poor vehicle maintenance have also been cited as major contributing factors.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Police Service have repeatedly urged motorists to observe traffic rules, maintain roadworthy vehicles and exercise extra caution, particularly on highways and accident-prone sections of the road network in the country.