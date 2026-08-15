M16 rifle linked to four murder incidents recovered in Isiolo 

An M16 rifle suspected to have been used in a deadly trail of four murders across Isiolo and neighbouring Meru County was recovered in an intelligence-led multi-agency operation in Isiolo.

The firearm, loaded with five rounds of 5.56×45mm ammunition, was recovered at Kakili area in Burat Location by a joint team of police officers from Isiolo County, National Police Reservists (NPRs) and National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs).

Acting on actionable intelligence, the team recovered the M16 rifle, believed to be linked to notorious bandit Aloise Lochuchu alias “Akoo,” who was recently charged with robbery with violence.

Police said the recovery opened a can of worms, with detectives now probing the firearm’s suspected links to four separate murder cases.

The cases include January 26, 2025 murder at Maili Tatu in Meru County, July 20, 2025 murder of a businesswoman within Isiolo town CBD, December 24, 2025 murder at Sakama Bar in Isiolo town, and February 18, 2026 murder of a deputy principal at Leparua, Isiolo North Sub-County, police said.

The recovery is a breakthrough, giving detectives a crucial piece of the puzzle as they work to establish the firearm’s role in the four killings and determine whether it may have been used in other crimes.

The rifle has been secured at the Isiolo Police Station armoury and will be forwarded to the National Forensic Laboratory for ballistic examination.

The recovery once again underscores the power of actionable intelligence and community cooperation in tackling crime and making communities safe, police said.

Meanwhile, police in Trans Mara South, Narok County, have launched investigations after a businessman was shot and robbed by unknown assailants near his home in Lolgorien Township.

Walles Wanaina Kiarie, 61, was attacked at about 8pm on Friday, August 14, as he and his wife were entering their residential house near River Asire.

The assailants waylaid the businessman before shooting him in the right thigh.

The robbers then grabbed a purse belonging to his wife and fled downstream with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police officers who were on patrol in Lolgorien Township rushed to the scene but found that the injured businessman had already been taken to Lolgorien Sub-County Hospital Level IV for treatment.

He was later referred to Tenwek Hospital for specialised treatment. His condition was reported to be stable.

Detectives have launched investigations into the robbery, while police have intensified patrols in Lolgorien and surrounding areas in an effort to trace the attackers.

The amount of money stolen and the identity of the assailants had not been established by the time of reporting.