Five workers arrested after electrician dies following assault at Kitengela construction site

Police in Kitengela, Kajiado County arrested five young men following the death of a 23-year-old electrician who was allegedly assaulted at a construction site over claims that he had stolen electrical cables.

The deceased, identified as James Okoth, was reportedly severely beaten by a group of young men at a construction site in the Ola area.

Police said Okoth was accused of stealing electric cables from the site before he was assaulted.

He was rushed to Kitengela Sub-County Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police visited the hospital and the alleged assault scene.

Police found visible injuries on the deceased’s shoulders, back, chest, hands and legs, which investigators said were consistent with an assault using a blunt object.

The primary scene was processed by Crime Scene Investigation officers from Kitengela.

Five suspects were arrested at the construction site.

The suspects were placed in police custody on suspicion of murder as detectives continued interrogations and investigations into the circumstances surrounding Okoth’s death.

The body was moved to the hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Police said they discourage mob lynching and term it criminal. They want suspects to be surrendered to authorities for processing and prosecution.

Meanwhile, police in Narok South Sub-County have launched investigations after a 35-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a knife attack.

The deceased, identified as Enoch Kipng’eno Kosgei, was reportedly attacked by an unknown assailant on Thursday night, August 13, 2026, while he was heading home in the Mogoto village area.

According to police, Kosgei was stabbed on the head with a knife at about 10pm.

Relatives rushed him to Kaplong Mission Hospital for treatment, where he remained admitted until Friday evening.

He was pronounced dead on August 14 while undergoing treatment.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify the assailant.

Kosgei’s body was moved to the mortuary at Kaplong Mission Hospital, where it is being preserved pending an autopsy.

And police in Nzaui Sub-County, Makueni County, are investigating the discovery of the decomposed body of an unidentified man in a ditch near Emali Police Station.

The body was discovered on Friday, August 14, after a resident noticed a foul smell coming from a nearby ditch.

Upon checking the source of the smell, the resident found the decomposed body lying inside the ditch and alerted the authorities.

Officers from Emali Police Station, accompanied by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers from Nzaui, visited the scene located about one kilometre northwest of the station.

Police found the body of an unidentified man believed to be aged between 50 and 55 years. The body was lying on its left side, with the left hand tucked under the head, and was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The deceased was dressed in a grey sweater and black trousers.

A search of the body did not yield any identification documents, and police have not yet established his identity.

Crime Scene Investigation officers processed and documented the scene before the body was removed and taken to Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

The remains are being preserved pending a postmortem examination as detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and work to establish his identity.