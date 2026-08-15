Anderson Varejão is a retired Brazilian professional basketball player who has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

Varejão spent 14 seasons playing professional basketball in the NBA, with most of his career coming with the Cleveland Cavaliers. During his NBA career, he earned approximately $83 million in salary.

The Brazilian forward and center also played professionally in Brazil and Europe. His career included stints with Franca Basquetebol Clube, FC Barcelona, Flamengo and the Golden State Warriors. He also represented Brazil’s national basketball team in several international competitions.

Varejão was known for his rebounding, defensive energy and physical style of play. He became an important contributor for the Cavaliers during their run to the 2007 NBA Finals and remained with the franchise for more than a decade.

Anderson Varejão Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth September 28, 1982 Place of Birth Colatina, Brazil

Early Life

Anderson França Varejão was born on September 28, 1982, in Colatina, Brazil.

He grew up in a basketball family. His older brother, Sandro Varejão, also became a professional basketball player.

Anderson began playing organized basketball at a young age before establishing himself as one of Brazil’s promising young players.

Franca Basquetebol Clube

Varejão began his professional basketball career in 1998 with Franca Basquetebol Clube in Franca, Brazil.

He played for the club through the first half of the 2001-02 season before moving to Europe to continue developing his career.

His performances in Brazil helped attract the attention of European clubs and eventually led to his move to Spain.

FC Barcelona

In early 2002, Varejão signed with FC Barcelona.

During his first season, he played nine EuroLeague games and averaged 4.7 points per game. He also appeared in two Liga ACB regular-season games.

Varejão improved during his second season with Barcelona. In the 2002-03 Liga ACB season, he averaged 8.2 points per game in four regular-season appearances.

Barcelona won the Liga ACB championship that season and also captured its first EuroLeague title.

In his final season with Barcelona in 2003-04, Varejão played 27 regular-season Liga ACB games and averaged 7.5 points per game.

Barcelona won its second consecutive Liga ACB championship. Varejão also appeared in 18 EuroLeague games during the season.

His experience in Spain prepared him for the next stage of his career in the NBA.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Varejão entered the 2004 NBA Draft and was selected by the Orlando Magic.

He was subsequently traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, beginning what would become the longest and most successful period of his professional career.

During his rookie season, Varejão averaged 4.9 points per game in 54 games.

His second season was interrupted by a dislocated shoulder, which forced him to miss the first 32 games. He eventually returned and played in 48 games.

Varejão became increasingly important to the Cavaliers during their playoff campaigns.

In the 2006 playoffs, he averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The following year, he averaged six points and six rebounds across all 20 playoff games as Cleveland advanced to the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers faced the San Antonio Spurs in the 2007 NBA Finals but lost the series in four games.

Varejão continued to develop during the following seasons. In 2008, he recorded career highs of 17 points and six assists in individual games.

During the 2008-09 season, he scored a career-high 26 points in a January victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The following season, Varejão averaged 8.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game across 76 regular-season games.

The Cavaliers returned to the playoffs but were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Injuries and Return to the Cavaliers

Varejão became the Cavaliers’ starting center during the 2010-11 season.

He averaged 9.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game before an ankle injury ended his season in January.

Injuries continued to affect his availability over the next several years. During the 2011-12 season, he established a career high with 20 rebounds in a game before another injury shortened his campaign.

In the following season, Varejão raised that mark to 23 rebounds in a victory over the Washington Wizards.

Despite repeatedly dealing with injuries, he returned to play 65 games during the 2013-14 season and averaged 8.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Varejão started the 2014-15 season strongly before suffering an Achilles injury in December. The injury prevented him from participating in Cleveland’s run to the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers eventually faced the Golden State Warriors but lost the championship series.

Varejão returned during the 2015-16 season but was traded in February 2016.

Golden State Warriors

Varejão joined the Golden State Warriors in February 2016, marking the final stage of his NBA career.

The Warriors had an exceptional regular season, winning 73 games and setting an NBA record at the time.

The team advanced to the 2016 NBA Finals, where it faced Varejão’s former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland eventually won the championship after overcoming a 3-1 series deficit.

The Cavaliers offered Varejão a championship ring because he had spent part of the season with the team. However, he declined the ring.

Varejão returned to Golden State for the 2016-17 season.

He played 14 games before being waived in February 2017. The Warriors eventually returned to the NBA Finals and defeated the Cavaliers to win the championship.

Because Varejão had been part of the Warriors’ roster earlier in the season, he received a championship ring.

Return to Brazil

After his NBA career, Varejão returned to Brazil.

In early 2018, he signed a 20-month contract with Flamengo. He played during the second half of the 2017-18 season and remained with the club through the 2018-19 campaign.

Varejão helped Flamengo win the Brazilian League championship during the 2018-19 season.

His return to Brazil allowed him to continue playing professionally after more than a decade in the NBA.

Final NBA Return and Retirement

Varejão made a brief return to the NBA in 2021.

He signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in May 2021 and subsequently signed a second 10-day contract.

The move allowed Varejão to return to the franchise where he had spent most of his NBA career.

After the conclusion of his contracts, Varejão announced his retirement from professional basketball.

His NBA career ultimately spanned 14 seasons, with the majority of those years spent in Cleveland.

Brazil National Team Career

Varejão also enjoyed a long international career with the Brazilian national basketball team.

He made his senior national team debut in 2001 and helped Brazil win a silver medal at the FIBA AmeriCup.

In 2003, he helped Brazil win gold at the FIBA South American Championship and the Pan American Games.

Varejão later contributed to Brazil’s gold-medal victories at the 2005 and 2009 AmeriCups.

He remained a regular member of Brazil’s national team during his professional career and became one of the country’s best-known basketball players.

Anderson Varejão Career Earnings

Varejão earned approximately $83 million in NBA salary throughout his career.

His biggest NBA contracts included a two-year, $11.1 million deal signed in 2007 and a $42.5 million contract extension signed in 2009.

The 2009 agreement represented a significant increase in his earning power after he had established himself as a reliable rebounder and defensive contributor in Cleveland.

His additional earnings from playing in Brazil and Europe, as well as potential endorsement income, contributed to his overall financial position.

Personal Life

Varejão has largely kept his personal life away from the spotlight while focusing on basketball and business activities.

He remains closely connected to Brazil and has maintained ties to the country’s basketball community since retiring from professional play.

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