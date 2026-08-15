Knowing how to check if your name is under debt review in South Africa is important if you have been refused credit, are unsure about a previous debt review application, or want to confirm your current credit status. Debt review is recorded through the National Credit Regulator’s Debt Help System and can also appear as a debt review indicator on your credit profile.
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Check Your Credit Report
One of the easiest ways to check your debt review status is to obtain your credit report from a credit bureau.
Look for an entry or indicator showing Debt Review, Debt Counselling, or an NCR debt review status.
- Request your credit report
- Check the account or consumer information section
- Look for a debt review indicator
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Contact the National Credit Regulator
If you are unsure about the information on your credit report, contact the National Credit Regulator (NCR).
Provide your South African ID details and ask whether a debt review application has been recorded against your name.
- Contact the NCR
- Provide your identification details
- Ask for confirmation of your debt review status
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Contact Your Debt Counsellor
If you previously applied for debt review, contact the debt counsellor who handled your application.
The debt counsellor can explain your current status and tell you whether your debt review is still active or whether you have completed the process.
- Contact your debt counsellor
- Ask for your current status
- Request relevant documentation
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Understand the Status on Your Record
Your debt review record may contain different status codes depending on where you are in the process.
For example, an active debt review may have a status such as C, while statuses such as F1, F2, G, or G1 can indicate that the debt review process has reached a clearance or removal stage.
- Check the status code
- Ask the NCR or debt counsellor what it means
- Do not assume that paying off your debts automatically removes the debt review indicator
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Check Your Credit Report Again After Completion
If you have completed your debt review and received the required clearance documentation, check your credit report again to make sure the debt review indicator has been removed.
If it is still showing incorrectly, contact the relevant debt counsellor, credit bureau, or NCR to establish what needs to be corrected.
- Obtain an updated credit report
- Confirm that the indicator has been removed
- Report incorrect information
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Be Careful With Debt Review Removal Scams
Be cautious about companies that promise to remove your debt review status immediately in exchange for a large upfront payment.
The NCR has warned consumers about businesses offering questionable debt review removal services and charging upfront fees.
- Verify the company before paying
- Avoid guaranteed removal promises
- Do not provide sensitive information to unverified providers
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