Knowing how to check if your name is under debt review in South Africa is important if you have been refused credit, are unsure about a previous debt review application, or want to confirm your current credit status. Debt review is recorded through the National Credit Regulator’s Debt Help System and can also appear as a debt review indicator on your credit profile.

One of the easiest ways to check your debt review status is to obtain your credit report from a credit bureau.

Look for an entry or indicator showing Debt Review, Debt Counselling, or an NCR debt review status.

Request your credit report

Check the account or consumer information section

Look for a debt review indicator

Contact the National Credit Regulator

If you are unsure about the information on your credit report, contact the National Credit Regulator (NCR).

Provide your South African ID details and ask whether a debt review application has been recorded against your name.

Contact the NCR

Provide your identification details

Ask for confirmation of your debt review status

Contact Your Debt Counsellor

If you previously applied for debt review, contact the debt counsellor who handled your application.

The debt counsellor can explain your current status and tell you whether your debt review is still active or whether you have completed the process.

Contact your debt counsellor

Ask for your current status

Request relevant documentation

Understand the Status on Your Record

Your debt review record may contain different status codes depending on where you are in the process.

For example, an active debt review may have a status such as C, while statuses such as F1, F2, G, or G1 can indicate that the debt review process has reached a clearance or removal stage.

Check the status code

Ask the NCR or debt counsellor what it means

Do not assume that paying off your debts automatically removes the debt review indicator

Check Your Credit Report Again After Completion

If you have completed your debt review and received the required clearance documentation, check your credit report again to make sure the debt review indicator has been removed.

If it is still showing incorrectly, contact the relevant debt counsellor, credit bureau, or NCR to establish what needs to be corrected.

Obtain an updated credit report

Confirm that the indicator has been removed

Report incorrect information

Be Careful With Debt Review Removal Scams

Be cautious about companies that promise to remove your debt review status immediately in exchange for a large upfront payment.

The NCR has warned consumers about businesses offering questionable debt review removal services and charging upfront fees.

Verify the company before paying

Avoid guaranteed removal promises

Do not provide sensitive information to unverified providers

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