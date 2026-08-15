Nenê Hilario is a Brazilian professional basketball player who has an estimated net worth of $45 million. Born Maybyner Rodney Hilario on September 13, 1982, in São Carlos, Brazil, Nenê built his wealth through a successful professional basketball career that included more than a decade in the NBA.

Nenê began his professional career in Brazil with Vasco da Gama before entering the NBA in 2002. The New York Knicks selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft, making him the first Brazilian player to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. He was immediately traded to the Denver Nuggets, where he spent the majority of his NBA career.

Over the course of his career, Nenê also played for the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets. He earned approximately $123 million in NBA salary by September 2018, making basketball the primary source of his wealth.

Nenê Net Worth $45 Million Date of Birth Sep 13, 1982 Place of Birth São Carlos

Early Life

Maybyner Rodney Hilario was born in São Carlos, Brazil, in 1982.

He developed an interest in basketball while growing up in Brazil and eventually began playing professionally before moving to the NBA.

He adopted the nickname “Nenê,” which became the name by which he was widely known throughout his professional career.

Brazilian Professional Career

Nenê began his professional basketball career with Vasco da Gama in Brazil in 1999.

He played for the club until 2002 and quickly established himself as one of Brazil’s most promising young basketball players.

His performances in Brazil attracted attention from NBA scouts and ultimately led to his selection in the 2002 NBA Draft.

2002 NBA Draft

The New York Knicks selected Nenê with the seventh overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft.

The selection made him the first Brazilian player ever selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.

However, Nenê did not begin his NBA career in New York. He was traded to the Denver Nuggets shortly after being drafted.

The move proved significant because Denver became the franchise where he would spend most of his NBA career.

Denver Nuggets

Nenê joined the Denver Nuggets as a rookie in 2002 and quickly became an important member of the team.

During his first NBA season, he showed enough potential to earn NBA All-Rookie First Team honors in 2003.

Nenê developed into a strong interior scorer and rebounder while also becoming known for his passing ability and physical defense.

He played more than 50 postseason games during his NBA career, with most of those playoff appearances coming during his years with Denver between 2004 and 2011.

His career with the Nuggets established him as one of the most accomplished Brazilian players in NBA history.

Medical Setback

In 2008, Nenê temporarily stepped away from basketball to address a serious medical issue.

He underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his testicles and remained away from the game for approximately two months.

Nenê eventually returned to basketball and continued his NBA career.

His comeback allowed him to resume his role as an important frontcourt player and extend his career for many more seasons.

Washington Wizards

In 2012, Nenê joined the Washington Wizards.

His arrival gave Washington an experienced and physical presence in the frontcourt.

Nenê continued to contribute as a scorer, rebounder and passer during his time with the Wizards. His experience also made him an important veteran presence for younger players.

His NBA career with Washington followed his long stint in Denver and helped him remain in the league well into his 30s.

Houston Rockets

Nenê later joined the Houston Rockets, where he continued his career as a veteran big man.

Although injuries and age reduced his role compared with his earlier years, he remained a useful contributor and provided experience and depth to the team’s frontcourt.

His later NBA seasons further increased his career earnings and helped push his total NBA salary into the nine-figure range.

Brazil National Team Career

Nenê also represented Brazil internationally.

He was a member of the Brazilian men’s national basketball team and helped the country win a silver medal at the 2001 FIBA Americas Championship in Neuquén, Argentina.

He also won a bronze medal at the 2001 Goodwill Games in Brisbane, Australia.

His international career helped establish him as one of the leading Brazilian basketball players of his generation.

Nenê Career Earnings

Nenê earned approximately $123 million in NBA salary alone as of September 2018.

His long career in the NBA provided the foundation for his estimated $45 million net worth.

Nenê’s financial success was supported by more than 15 years of professional basketball, including his time with the Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets.

His NBA career also made him one of the highest-earning Brazilian basketball players in history.

Personal Life

Nenê has been married to Lauren Prothe since 2009.

Despite spending much of his professional life in the United States, he has maintained strong ties to Brazil.

Following his retirement from basketball, Nenê has expressed an interest in returning to his home country and building relationships with churches and the Christian youth community.

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