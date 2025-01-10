Light Aircraft Crash-lands at Kwachocha in Malindi

A light aircraft crashed and caught fire in the Kwachocha area of Malindi, near the Malindi-Mombasa Highway.

The plane reportedly landed on several motorcycles in the vicinity on January 10, 2025. Police said there are fears of casualties.

Other locals claimed there were three fatalities and three casualties.

Video footage shared online showed parts of the plane lying on the road as a section of it was on fire, an indication that it burst into flames on impact.

Separate images showed nearby makuti structures had also caught fire but fire engines arrived and put out the fire.

Plane crashes and catches fire in Malindi, Kwa Chocha area, with several people burned beyond recognition pic.twitter.com/mLLJGRO5Lb — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) January 10, 2025

One of the images shared online showed what appeared like the charred remains of a body.

Multiple witness accounts claimed the plane came down on motorcycles, with one saying “a boda boda rider and a pillion passenger among the dead”.

The location of the crash is near the Malindi airport. It is not clear what caused the crash.

Police and rescue teams are at the scene.