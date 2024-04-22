Lil Dicky, born David Andrew Burd, has become a household name in the entertainment industry, known for his unique blend of rap and comedy. From humble beginnings to viral success, his journey to a net worth of $12 million has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Lil Dicky Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth March 15, 1988 Place of Birth Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Rapper, Songwriter, Comedian, Actor

Early Life

Born on March 15, 1988, in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania, Lil Dicky embarked on his career path after graduating from the University of Richmond in 2010. Initially working in an accounting department, he found his passion for creative expression through rap and comedy. His breakthrough came with the release of his debut mixtape, “So Hard,” in 2011. The mixtape’s lead single, “Ex-Boyfriend,” went viral, garnering millions of views on YouTube and propelling Lil Dicky into the spotlight.

Rise to Fame

Following the success of “Ex-Boyfriend,” Lil Dicky continued to release music and videos, captivating audiences with his clever lyricism and comedic flair. His YouTube channel gained millions of subscribers, and his videos amassed over 1.7 billion views.

Also Read: Kerry Washington Net Worth

In 2015, Lil Dicky released his debut studio album, “Professional Rapper,” which topped various music charts and featured collaborations with artists like Snoop Dogg and Fetty Wap. The album’s success solidified his position in the music industry and contributed to his growing net worth.

Lil Dicky Collaborations

Throughout his career, Lil Dicky has worked on several high-profile projects and collaborations. He gained recognition for his endorsement deal with Trojan condoms and his EP “I’m Brain,” where he introduced his alter-ego, Brain. One of his most significant projects to date is the single “Earth,” released in 2019 in partnership with the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation. The star-studded track featured artists such as Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Ed Sheeran, and aimed to raise awareness about environmental issues. Additionally, Lil Dicky ventured into television with the FXX original series “Dave,” which premiered in 2020. The show, where he plays a fictionalized version of himself, further expanded his fan base and showcased his comedic talents beyond music.

Real Estate

Outside of his music career, Lil Dicky has made notable investments in real estate. In 2018, he purchased a charming cottage in Venice, California, for $2.5 million. Situated in a trendy area, the property provided him with a comfortable and stylish living space. In December 2023, Lil Dicky acquired an estate in Studio City, California, for $6.3 million. This impressive property, previously owned by musician Kenny G, underwent extensive renovations and offered luxurious amenities, reflecting Lil Dicky’s success and wealth.

Lil Dicky Net Worth

Lil Dicky net worth is $12 million.