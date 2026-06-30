Lily Allen defends tour after some fans criticise show length

Lily Allen has defended her latest tour after some fans said they felt short changed by the length of the live shows.

The singer is currently on the UK leg of a world tour which sees her perform West End Girl in full – the album inspired by her divorce from actor David Harbour.

But some fans have complained that playing only one album means the shows are too short considering the ticket prices, and that Allen does not interact with the crowd.

Responding to a fan on X, the singer noted the tour had “always been advertised” as being the latest album in its entirety, and said not talking to the audience was an “artistic choice… to help with the storytelling”.

The tour, Lily Allen Performs West End Girl, was originally announced as a string of dates at smaller and more intimate venues such as theatres, and kicked off in March.

But after strong ticket sales, more UK dates were added at much bigger venues including arenas, and it was confirmed the tour would also visit the US, Australia and New Zealand.

After she played at London’s O2 arena on Saturday and Sunday, one ticket buyer, journalist Rupert Hawksley, wrote on X that he was disappointed by some elements of the show.

“Lily Allen at The O2. No support act, arrived on stage at 9:10pm, all wrapped up by 10pm, not one word to the audience, £86 to sit in the gods,” he said.

The tweet gained significant traction and reignited the debate about the tour, with some agreeing with Hawksley but many others saying the show was presented as advertised.

Hawksley later clarified that he had enjoyed the show despite its length, writing: “The performance was brilliant – but it can’t be right to charge that much for an hour, late on Sunday night.”

Allen has since responded to him directly with her own post on X, defending the tour.

“The show has always been advertised as ‘Lily Allen performs West End Girl’,” she noted.

“I was a few mins late as my tights were laddered and I had to change them. The show is just over an hour as it’s just the album in its entirety.

“It’s my artistic choice not to talk to the audience, the fourth wall helps with the storytelling. Most people find it to be effective.”

She concluded: “I don’t want anyone to feel ripped off, Everyone on this tour is really working very hard to give people the best show we possibly can, and I’m extremely proud of it.”

The exchange came after several weeks of online debate between fans about the unusual format of the show.

‘Top-tier art, not a gig’

In his original post, Hawskley also criticised Allen for the lack of a support act on the tour – as there is no other band or singer who warms up for her in the traditional sense.

However, the tour does feature a small orchestra who start the evening by playing instrumental versions of Allen’s earlier hits.

The Dallas Minor trio perform orchestral versions of hits such as The Fear, Smile, LDN, Hard Out Here and Not Fair.

After 10 songs from the trio, who play live as lyrics to the songs are projected on a screen, Allen arrives on stage to begin West End Girl.

In her defence of the shows, Allen said “there is a support act” – likely referring to the three string musicians.

Her comments come a few days after she thanked a newspaper whose critic gave the show a rave review.

Jeremy Williams of the Yorkshire Times described the show as “top-tier art” and a “stunningly staged, thought-provoking visual feast”.

“This is not a gig,” he noted. “This is a live interpretation of a bold, brilliant narrative album that would win huge accolades as a piece of solo musical theatre.”

It has become much more common in recent years for groups and artists to take a single album on tour – often on the anniversary of an album considered a classic.

But such tours, despite being advertised accurately, often spark debate among fans, some of whom are disappointed when hits from other albums are not included.

In a later exchange, Hawksley acknowledged that Lily Allen’s show was presented as it had been advertised and he knew which songs Allen “would and wouldn’t play”.

“But no support act and not even a ‘thank you so much for coming’ was a bit weird,” he added.

Replying to that comment, Allen joked: “I’d happily concede that I’m a bit weird.”

By BBC