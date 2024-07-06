Linda Evans Siblings: Get to Know Carol Davidson and Kathy Evenstad

Linda Evans is an American actress known primarily for her roles on television.

In the 1960s, she played Audra Barkley, the daughter of Victoria Barkley (played by Barbara Stanwyck) in the Western television series The Big Valley.

Evans is best known for portraying Krystle Carrington in the 1980s ABC primetime soap opera Dynasty, a role she played from 1981 to 1989.

For this role, she was nominated five times for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a TV Drama series, winning in 1982.

After Dynasty, Evans decided to move to the Pacific Northwest and began a journey of self-discovery.

She has since returned to acting, taking a small role in the 2021 critically acclaimed film Swan Song.

Siblings

Linda has two sisters, Carol Davidson and Kathy Evenstad.

Carol is Linda’s older sister, and the exact details of their relationship and personal lives are not publicly disclosed, but it is known that Carol and Linda have maintained a close bond over the years.

Kathy is Linda’s younger sister, and Kathy has also been involved in the entertainment industry, albeit in a more behind-the-scenes capacity.

Kathy has worked as a production assistant and has been involved in various film and television projects.

Both Carol and Kathy have kept a relatively low public profile compared to Linda, who has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for several decades.

Career

Evans has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry, spanning over five decades.

She began her career in the 1960s, making appearances in television series like The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet, Outlaws and The Untouchables.

Also Read: Bret Michaels Siblings: Supporting Each Other Through Fame

Linda’s big break came when she won the role of Audra Barkley, the daughter of Victoria Barkley, played by Barbara Stanwyck, in the Western television series, The Big Valley, from 1965 to 1969.

In the 1970s, she co-starred in films like The Klansman and Mitchell.

Evans’ most famous role was as Krystle Carrington, the wife of oil tycoon Blake Carrington, played by John Forsythe, in the hit 1980s soap opera, Dynasty.

She played this role from 1981 to 1989 and won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a TV Drama Series in 1982.

After Dynasty, she decided to move to the Pacific Northwest and began a journey of self-discovery, but she has continued to act, taking on roles in TV movies and even winning the British reality show, Hell’s Kitchen, in 2009.

Throughout her career, Evans has been recognized for her contributions to television, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Awards and accolades

Evans has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her illustrious career.

She won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Drama Series for her role as Krystle Carrington in Dynasty in 1982.

Evans was also nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Drama Series for Dynasty every year from 1983 to 1986.

She won 5 People’s Choice Awards as Favorite Actress in a Drama Series for Dynasty in 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985 and 1986.

Evans was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Dynasty in 1983.

She also won 2 Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Prime Time for Dynasty in 1984 and 1985 and was nominated for a Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Super Couple: Prime Time for Dynasty in 1986 and 1989.

In addition to her awards, Evans has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard, and was Miss Golden Globe in 1964.

Her awards and nominations, particularly her Golden Globe win and multiple People’s Choice Awards, highlight her immense popularity and critical acclaim for her iconic role as Krystle Carrington on Dynasty in the 1980s.

The accolades demonstrate her lasting impact on television history.