Lindsey Stirling Net Worth

Lindsey Stirling, an American violinist, composer, dancer, and performance artist, has a net worth of $12 million. Stirling’s unique blend of violin performance and modern music genres has garnered her widespread acclaim and a substantial following.

Early Life

Lindsey Stirling was born on September 21, 1986, in Santa Ana, Orange County, California, and grew up in Gilbert, Arizona, with her two sisters. Raised in a religious family that belonged to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Stirling developed an early interest in music. Inspired by her father, she began taking private violin lessons at the age of five, despite her parents’ initial reluctance due to the cost. Her determination paid off as she showed immense natural talent. At 16, she formed a band with her high school friends and composed a violin rock solo that became a local hit.

Lindsey Stirling Career

In 2007, at the age of 19, Stirling launched her own YouTube channel, where she began posting her music videos. Her channel has since amassed nearly 3.5 billion views and over 13 million subscribers. In 2010, she auditioned for the fifth season of “America’s Got Talent,” where she reached the quarterfinals, significantly boosting her fan base.

Stirling’s popularity continued to grow as she competed in various national competitions and showcased her musical versatility by performing multiple genres on the violin. She has played in numerous venues, including clubs in Las Vegas, NBA halftime shows, and concert halls across the United States. She has toured with artists like Sean Kingston, Donny Osmond, Alan Jackson, Samuel Ameglio, Shaun Barrowes, Benton Paul, The Piano Guys, and Tiffany Alvord.

In 2013, Stirling embarked on her first world tour, featuring her signature mix of violin and dubstep. She performed to sold-out audiences across Germany. Her success continued with numerous awards, including the Echo Award for the best crossover artist in 2014, the Streamy Award for Best Musical Artist, the Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Album, and the YouTube Music Award for Artist of the Year.

Stirling released her album “Brave Enough” in 2016, followed by a summer tour around the United States and performances at various music festivals in Germany. She also contributed as a violinist to the Walt Disney film “Pete’s Dragon.” In 2017, she toured Europe, selling out major venues, including a notable show in Berlin. Stirling also expanded her career into acting, landing a recurring role in the series “The Outpost” in 2018 and competing in “Dancing With The Stars,” where she finished in second place with partner Mark Ballas.

In 2020, Stirling voiced a character in the animated series “S.A.L.E.M.” and appeared in “Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz” in 2021. In 2022, she featured as herself in the Hallmark TV movie “A Fabled Holiday.” Stirling has consistently released new music, with six albums to her name, including “Snow Waltz” in 2022.

Personal Life

Lindsey Stirling has shared insights into her personal life and struggles in her autobiography, “The Only Pirate at The Party,” co-written with her sister Brooke Passey. Published on January 12, 2016, the book became a New York Times bestseller. Stirling has openly discussed her battle with anorexia, a subject she addresses in her song “Shatter Me.” She maintains a lifestyle free from alcohol and illegal substances and enforces this policy with her touring team.

Stirling’s romantic life has also been in the public eye. She dated Devin Graham from 2011 to around 2013 and later Ryan Weed from 2016 to approximately 2018. Since their breakup, she has not been publicly linked to anyone romantically.

