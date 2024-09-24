Lisa Wu Net Worth: From Reality TV Star To Entrepreneur

Lisa Wu, a reality television personality and businesswoman, is best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her various entrepreneurial ventures. With an estimated net worth of $100,000, Lisa has built a diverse career spanning real estate, fashion, acting, and writing. Although she has faced some financial setbacks, Lisa remains a recognizable figure in the entertainment world.

Early Life

Born in Inglewood, California, Lisa Wu comes from a mixed heritage, being half-Chinese. Her early career included acting, modeling, and launching a number of businesses. She established a real estate company called Hartwell and Associates and a baby clothing line named Hart 2 Hart Baby. Additionally, she created a jewelry line called Wu Girls and ventured into fashion with several clothing businesses.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Lisa gained widespread recognition as one of the original cast members on the hit Bravo reality TV series The Real Housewives of Atlanta. While on the show, she juggled multiple businesses and launched a new clothing line, Closet Freak. Her vibrant personality and entrepreneurial spirit helped her stand out among her co-stars, making her a fan favorite.

Personal Life

Lisa was married to former NFL player Ed Hartwell during her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and the couple shared a lavish mansion. However, after leaving the show, their financial situation took a downturn, and their mansion was foreclosed upon. Not long after, Lisa and Ed Hartwell divorced.

Many of the business ventures she started while on the reality show, including her clothing and jewelry lines, have since ceased operations. Despite these setbacks, Lisa has continued to explore new opportunities.

Writing and Acting Career

In 2010, Lisa co-authored a book about sisterhood titled When The Cake Is Made. The book was well-received and showcased her talent beyond reality TV and business. She has also been actively pursuing a career in acting, with roles in Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns and theater productions in Atlanta. Additionally, she appeared in the 2013 comedy film The Internship, starring Vince Vaughn.

Family Life

Lisa is the proud mother of three boys. She has two sons from her first marriage to singer Keith Sweat and one son with her ex-husband Ed Hartwell. Despite her challenges in both her personal and professional life, Lisa has remained committed to her family and continues to seek out new ventures in the entertainment industry.

