List Of Antibiotics For STDs

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are infections that are primarily transmitted through sexual contact. STDs are caused by bacteria, viruses, and parasites, with bacterial STDs often being treatable with antibiotics. However, timely treatment is essential to prevent complications, as untreated STDs can lead to severe health issues, including infertility, organ damage, and increased risk of HIV transmission.

Common Bacterial STDs and Their Antibiotics

Chlamydia

Chlamydia is one of the most common STDs, caused by the bacteria Chlamydia trachomatis. It can affect both men and women, often causing no symptoms, which makes it easy to spread unknowingly. However, untreated chlamydia can lead to serious complications, including pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) in women and infertility in both sexes.

Treatment

Azithromycin : A single 1g oral dose. Doxycycline : 100 mg twice daily for 7 days.



These antibiotics are highly effective in treating chlamydia, with azithromycin being preferred for its single-dose regimen, especially for patients who may have difficulty adhering to a multi-day treatment.

Gonorrhea

Gonorrhea, caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae, is another common STD. Symptoms can include painful urination, discharge, and, in severe cases, it can cause pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) in women and epididymitis in men, leading to infertility.

However, N. gonorrhoeae has developed resistance to many antibiotics over the years, making treatment more challenging.

Treatment

Ceftriaxone : A 500 mg intramuscular injection (IM), combined with: Doxycycline : 100 mg orally twice daily for 7 days (if co-infection with chlamydia is suspected, which is often the case).



Due to antibiotic resistance, dual therapy with ceftriaxone and doxycycline is now recommended to ensure effectiveness.

Syphilis

Syphilis is caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum. It progresses through several stages (primary, secondary, latent, and tertiary), with serious health problems occurring if left untreated. Early-stage syphilis can be cured with antibiotics.

Treatment

Benzathine penicillin G : A single intramuscular injection of 2.4 million units for primary, secondary, or early latent syphilis.



For patients allergic to penicillin, alternatives include:

Doxycycline : 100 mg orally twice daily for 14 days. Ceftriaxone : 1–2 grams IM or intravenously daily for 10–14 days.



Penicillin remains the most effective treatment, particularly for pregnant women, as it prevents transmission to the unborn child.

Trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis is caused by the parasite Trichomonas vaginalis, but antibiotics are still the mainstay of treatment. It is one of the most common curable STDs, though many people may be asymptomatic.

First-line treatment

Metronidazole : 2 grams orally in a single dose. Tinidazole : 2 grams orally in a single dose.



Both of these antibiotics are highly effective, with tinidazole being slightly more potent and having fewer gastrointestinal side effects compared to metronidazole.

Mycoplasma Genitalium

Mycoplasma genitalium is a less well-known STD, but it is increasingly recognized as a cause of urethritis in men and cervicitis in women. This bacterium can also lead to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and is often resistant to some antibiotics.

Treatment

Azithromycin : A five-day course, starting with 1g on day 1, followed by 500 mg daily for 4 more days. Moxifloxacin : 400 mg daily for 7–14 days (if azithromycin resistance is detected).



Due to the increasing resistance of Mycoplasma genitalium to azithromycin, moxifloxacin is often considered the second-line treatment.

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)

PID is not a single infection but a condition that occurs when infections like chlamydia and gonorrhea spread to the upper reproductive tract in women. It can cause permanent damage to the reproductive organs if untreated.

Combination therapy is often used to treat PID, including: Ceftriaxone : A single 500 mg IM injection, combined with: Doxycycline : 100 mg orally twice daily for 14 days, and Metronidazole : 500 mg orally twice daily for 14 days.

is often used to treat PID, including:

This combination ensures broad coverage against the different bacteria that may be causing the infection.

Antibiotic Resistance and Challenges

One of the significant challenges in treating STDs today is the growing issue of antibiotic resistance. Some bacteria, particularly Neisseria gonorrhoeae (which causes gonorrhea), have developed resistance to multiple classes of antibiotics, including penicillins, tetracyclines, and fluoroquinolones. This has made treatment options more limited, requiring healthcare providers to adapt and often prescribe combination therapies to reduce the likelihood of resistance.

To address this, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health authorities emphasize the importance of antibiotic stewardship—using antibiotics only when necessary, completing the prescribed course, and avoiding overuse.

Bacterial STDs are treatable with antibiotics, and early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to avoid complications. The antibiotics listed above are highly effective against common bacterial STDs, but it is essential to complete the prescribed treatment and follow up with your healthcare provider to ensure the infection has cleared.

Prevention remains the best strategy for controlling the spread of STDs. Regular screening, safe sex practices, and open communication with partners can help reduce the risk of infection. Moreover, the responsible use of antibiotics is critical in combating the growing threat of antibiotic resistance, ensuring that these treatments remain effective for future generations.

Always consult a healthcare professional for appropriate diagnosis and treatment options if you suspect you have been exposed to or are at risk for an STD.

