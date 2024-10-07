List Of Attorney Generals In Kenya

The Attorney General of Kenya serves as the head of the Kenyan State Law Office and is the principal legal adviser to the government. This crucial role involves advising the Cabinet and ensuring that the rule of law is upheld in the country. The current Attorney General, Dorcas Agik Oduor, is notably the first woman to hold this esteemed position in Kenya.

The office of the Attorney General derives its mandate from Article 156 of the 2010 Constitution of Kenya, which designates the Attorney General as the primary legal adviser to the government. This role is pivotal in promoting, protecting, and upholding the rule of law and defending the public interest. The Office of the Attorney General Act No. 49 of 2012 outlines several key functions of the office, which include:

Advising Government Ministries, Departments, Constitutional Commissions, and State Corporations on legislative and other legal matters to ensure compliance with the law. Negotiating, drafting, vetting, and interpreting local and international documents, agreements, and treaties on behalf of the Government and its agencies, ensuring that Kenya’s legal obligations are met. Performing any other functions necessary for the effective discharge of the duties and powers of the Attorney General, which may include representing the government in legal proceedings. Below is a list of Attorneys General in Kenya since 1963.

List of Attorneys General in Kenya