As the betting industry in Kenya continues to thrive, punters have a wide array of options at their disposal. The legal landscape for betting in Kenya is regulated by the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB), ensuring a safe and secure environment for players. Whether you’re a seasoned bettor or a newcomer looking to explore various platforms, you’ll find bookmakers that cater to all preferences. From established giants with comprehensive offerings to emerging sites with unique features, here’s a full list of betting sites in Kenya.

List Of Betting Sites In Kenya

Betika

Betika stands out as one of Kenya’s leading bookmakers, operating legally under the BCLB. It offers an extensive range of betting products, including sports betting, Lucky 6, virtual sports, casino games, and daily jackpots. What sets Betika apart is its commitment to quality; it features prestigious soccer leagues and tournaments, such as the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and La Liga. The bookmaker also boasts a competitive selection of odds and diverse betting markets, making it a popular choice among punters.

Hollywoodbets Kenya

Hollywoodbets Kenya provides a variety of betting markets across its offerings, although the odds may not be the highest in the industry. However, the platform allows for live betting, giving you the flexibility to place wagers on matches even after they’ve commenced. This feature can be particularly advantageous for those who prefer to observe the game’s progress before making their betting decisions.

Betlion

Betlion is recognized as one of Kenya’s top bookmakers, focusing solely on mobile betting, which accounts for over 90% of its traffic. While it lacks a desktop version, its mobile site is user-friendly and accessible. Betlion offers a range of betting options, including sports betting, Pick 6, Pinga Pena, V League, and jackpots. Notably, it provides a Cash Out feature, allowing punters to secure their winnings before the conclusion of their bets, thus minimizing potential losses.

Straikabet

Straikabet delivers a comprehensive selection of betting products, including sports betting, live betting, live casino, casino games, betongames, bingo, and virtual sports. The bookmaker is also known for its attractive bonuses and promotions, appealing to both new and existing clients looking to maximize their betting experience.

Bet254

As a new entrant in the Kenyan market, Bet254 is licensed by the National Gaming Board of Kenya. The bookmaker aims to establish itself as a leading online sports betting platform. Currently, it offers a limited range of products, including soccer, basketball, tennis, virtual sports, and jackpots. While it has room for growth in its product offerings, Bet254 features weekly jackpots that provide exciting opportunities for its users.

Mozzart

Mozzart is a legally operating bookmaker in Kenya, licensed by the BCLB. Its online platform has an international appeal, allowing users to place bets on both desktop and mobile devices. Mozzart offers diverse betting options, including football, tennis, virtual games, and live betting. Additionally, the platform features live streaming of scores for ongoing matches, enhancing the overall betting experience.

Flooks

Flooks is a relatively new bookmaker that focuses on live in-play betting, esports, sports betting, and jackpots. It offers enticing rewards, such as a 100% Karibu Bonus, a 20% Daily Deposit Bonus, and a free jackpot bet. Soccer is a major focus, with links to popular leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, and UEFA Europa League. Flooks also offers various other sports, including tennis, boxing, rugby, cricket, and golf.

Betway Kenya

A globally recognized bookmaker, Betway has established a strong presence in Kenya. The company is known for its vast range of betting options, which include sports betting, esports, lotto, betgames, and jackpots. Betway’s odds are competitive, and it is considered one of the best bookmakers in the country, appealing to both casual and serious bettors.

M-Bet Kenya

M-Bet has carved a niche for itself in the Kenyan market by specializing solely in football betting. While currently limited in its offerings, the bookmaker is expected to expand its sports portfolio in the near future. Licensed by the Gaming Board of Kenya, M-Bet features a daily jackpot called Perfect 12, allowing users to bet on fixtures from various popular leagues.

Ligibet

Ligibet is unique in its focus on jackpot betting, requiring punters to predict the total number of goals scored in ten selected matches. Owned by Socialcom and licensed by the BCLB, Ligibet offers a daily jackpot (Pick 10) sourced from both local and international leagues. While it currently lacks a mobile app, users can access its services through web browsers.

Powerbets Kenya

Powerbets is another licensed bookmaker that emphasizes mobile accessibility over a desktop site. It offers a variety of sports to bet on, including football, basketball, American football, cricket, ice hockey, tennis, rugby, and athletics. Despite its simplicity, the platform delivers a straightforward betting experience.

Chezacash

Emerging in the Kenyan market, Chezacash is registered with the BCLB and provides a diverse range of betting options, including basketball, soccer, tennis, handball, rugby, volleyball, baseball, and boxing. It also offers casino games, virtual sports, and a weekly jackpot. While it lacks a dedicated mobile app, its responsive website is user-friendly and accessible.

Betpawa

With operations across seven African countries, Betpawa is a popular bookmaker that primarily focuses on soccer betting. The platform also covers basketball, tennis, virtual sports, and jackpots. Although Betpawa may not offer extensive promotions, it does provide a Win Boost feature for its users.

Betraha

Betraha operates in Kenya under various names, including Ogabet and Premierbet. Launched in 2018, this licensed bookmaker offers a user-friendly online platform with various promotions, including welcome bonuses. It features over 20 sports and multiple betting products, providing users with plenty of options.

Sportybet Kenya

Sportybet is an international bookmaker licensed by the BCLB, offering a diverse range of sports, including football, basketball, tennis, rugby, and cricket. It also features Sports Instant Virtuals and Jackpot betting. The weekly Sportybet 12 Jackpot Competition allows users to predict the outcomes of 12 selected matches.

Odibets

Odibets has emerged as a formidable competitor in Kenya’s betting market. Despite being relatively new, it offers various betting products, including sports, esports, and jackpots. Odibets provides promotions for both new and existing clients, enhancing the overall betting experience.

Shabiki

Focusing exclusively on soccer jackpots, Shabiki caters to punters who enjoy jackpot betting. The platform requires users to predict the total number of goals in ten selected matches. While it may not appeal to those seeking a wider variety of betting options, Shabiki’s jackpots offer significant prizes, with a minimum stake of Ksh 20.

Kwikbet

Kwikbet is a licensed Kenyan bookmaker that offers an extensive range of betting products, including the KWIK SUPER League, Kwik League, virtual games, sports betting, and jackpots. Its responsive website ensures that punters can easily engage in betting activities. The daily jackpot comprises thirteen selections, allowing users to win up to Ksh 1,000,000.

Safaribet

As one of Africa’s largest bookmakers, Safaribet operates in several countries, including Kenya. Licensed to operate in the country, it offers various betting options, including sports betting, live scores, live/in-play betting, and jackpots. The platform covers multiple sports, including soccer, basketball, volleyball, futsal, baseball, and cricket.

1xBet Kenya

1xBet is an international bookmaker that has been active in Kenya since 2016. It offers a wide range of betting options across various sports, including football, basketball, American football, cricket, ice hockey, tennis, rugby, and athletics. The platform is known for its high odds on both pre-match and live games.

Sahara Games

Sahara Games is a licensed Kenyan bookmaker that provides sportsbook and casino games for both online and land-based players. Users can access thousands of sports fixtures daily, alongside offerings like casino games, virtual sports, and jackpots. The weekly Super 13 Jackpot allows punters to predict the outcomes of thirteen fixtures for a chance to win Ksh 5,000,000.

Citybet

As a new player in the Kenyan betting market, Citybet is licensed by the BCLB and aims to establish itself among the top bookmakers. It offers a range of products, including casino games, live betting, and sports betting. Citybet boasts over 40,000 live matches per month, providing detailed gamecasts. Its cash-out feature allows punters to secure part of their stake before the conclusion of their bets.

