The Bible has been translated into many languages and versions over the centuries, making it one of the most widely read and distributed books in human history. Each version has its own unique characteristics, reflecting the time, culture, and theological perspective of its translators. Below is a list of Bible versions in order.

The Septuagint is the earliest known Greek translation of the Hebrew Bible, translated by Jewish scholars in Alexandria, Egypt. It was primarily created for Jews living outside Israel who spoke Greek, and it became widely used by early Christians. The Septuagint includes some books not found in the Hebrew Bible, which are now referred to as the Deuterocanonical books or Apocrypha.

Vulgate (382–405 CE)

The Vulgate was translated by St. Jerome and became the official Latin Bible of the Roman Catholic Church. Jerome translated the Old Testament from Hebrew and the New Testament from Greek into Latin, standardizing Christian scripture for the Western Church. The Vulgate remained the dominant Bible in the Catholic Church for over a millennium.

Wycliffe Bible (1382–1395)

The Wycliffe Bible was the first complete translation of the Bible into English, produced by followers of John Wycliffe, a prominent theologian. The translation was done from the Latin Vulgate rather than the original Hebrew and Greek texts, and it was met with resistance by the Catholic Church, which banned the Bible in English at the time.

Tyndale Bible (1525–1536)

The Tyndale Bible was the first English translation to be made directly from Hebrew and Greek texts. William Tyndale, a scholar and reformer, aimed to make the Bible accessible to ordinary people. His translation of the New Testament was published in 1525, but Tyndale’s work was deemed heretical by church authorities, and he was executed in 1536.

Coverdale Bible (1535)

The Coverdale Bible, translated by Miles Coverdale, was the first complete Bible to be printed in English. While Coverdale relied heavily on Tyndale’s work, he also used the Latin Vulgate and other translations to complete the Old Testament.

Geneva Bible (1560)

The Geneva Bible was an influential English translation produced by Protestant exiles in Geneva, Switzerland, during the reign of Queen Mary I of England. Known for its clarity and scholarly annotations, it was the Bible of choice for English Puritans and was used by early American settlers. It was also the Bible that William Shakespeare likely used.

Douay-Rheims Bible (1582–1609)

The Douay-Rheims Bible was the first English translation of the Bible for Catholics, produced by English Catholics in exile. It was translated from the Latin Vulgate and intended as a response to Protestant translations. The New Testament was published in 1582, and the Old Testament followed in 1609.

King James Version (1611)

The King James Version (KJV), also known as the Authorized Version, is perhaps the most famous and widely used English Bible. Commissioned by King James I of England, it was produced by a team of scholars using the best available Hebrew and Greek texts. The KJV has had a lasting impact on English-speaking Christianity and is still revered for its majestic literary style.

Revised Version (1881–1885)

The Revised Version (RV) was the first major English Bible revision of the King James Version. It was created by British and American scholars who aimed to improve the accuracy of the translation by referring to older Hebrew and Greek manuscripts that had been discovered since the KJV was produced.

American Standard Version (1901)

The American Standard Version (ASV) was a revision of the Revised Version, published for American audiences. It incorporated many changes requested by American scholars and is considered one of the most literal English translations of the Bible.

Revised Standard Version (1952)

The Revised Standard Version (RSV) was a significant revision of the American Standard Version. It sought to combine modern scholarship with a literary style similar to the KJV. The RSV became widely used in both Protestant and Catholic circles and laid the foundation for future modern translations.

New American Bible (1970)

The New American Bible (NAB) is an English translation produced by Catholic scholars, primarily for use in the United States. It was based on the original Hebrew and Greek texts and has undergone several revisions, the most recent being in 2011.

New International Version (1978)

The New International Version (NIV) is one of the most popular modern English translations, created by a diverse team of evangelical scholars. It aims for a balance between accuracy to the original languages and readability for contemporary readers. The NIV is widely used in Protestant churches around the world.

New King James Version (1982)

The New King James Version (NKJV) was produced as an updated version of the KJV, retaining the original’s literary beauty while using modern English. It is popular among those who appreciate the KJV but seek a more accessible version.

English Standard Version (2001)

The English Standard Version (ESV) is a revision of the RSV, created with an emphasis on word-for-word accuracy while maintaining clarity and readability. The ESV has become a popular choice among evangelicals and is used in many Protestant churches today.

New Living Translation (1996)

The New Living Translation (NLT) is a dynamic-equivalence translation that aims to communicate the meaning of the original text in contemporary English. It is known for its readability and is often used in churches and personal Bible study.

The Message (2002)

The Message, translated by Eugene Peterson, is a highly paraphrased version of the Bible designed to present scripture in modern, everyday language. It is not a literal translation but rather an attempt to make the Bible accessible to a broad audience.

Common English Bible (2011)

The Common English Bible (CEB) is a modern translation created by scholars from multiple denominations. It aims for clarity, simplicity, and ease of understanding, using contemporary language and inclusive terms.

Also Read: List Of Proprietary Schools In Kenya