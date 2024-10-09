In recent years, proprietary schools have emerged as vital institutions in the Kenyan education landscape, offering a diverse range of vocational and professional training programs. These schools cater to various fields, from technology and hospitality to healthcare and business management. They play an essential role in bridging the skills gap in the job market, providing students with practical knowledge and hands-on experience that enhance employability. The growth of proprietary schools reflects the increasing demand for specialized education that aligns with industry needs. Below is a full list of proprietary schools in Kenya by 2024.

List of Proprietary Schools in Kenya

Africa College of Social Work African Institute of Research and Development Studies AirSwiss International College – Nairobi Airways Travel Institute Alphax College – Eldoret Amani College Arkline College – Nairobi Associated Computer Services – Development House, Nairobi AUGAB Computer College – Garissa Augustana College – Kasarani – Nairobi Australian Studies Institute (AUSI) – Westlands, Nairobi Bell Institute of Technology – Nairobi Belmont International College-Ongata Rongai – Kajiado Bible College of East Africa, Kasarani – Nairobi BizSmart Inter Technology Bungoma Technical Training Institute – Bungoma Career Training Centre – Nairobi Cascade Institute of Hospitality – Thika Centre for Distance & Online Learning – Nairobi Century Park College – Machakos Coast Institute of Technology College of Management Sciences – Nairobi CBD Compuera College – Nairobi Compugoal College – Nairobi Computer Learning Centre (CLC) – Nairobi Computer Pride Training Centre – Nairobi Computer Training Centre – Nairobi NEWVIEW COLLEGE – Nairobi Intraglobal Training Institute- Nairobi Consolata Cathedral Institute -Nyeri Consolata Institute of Communication and Technology – Nyeri-Mathari Cornerstone Training Institute – Nairobi Dairy Training Institute Naivasha (DTI Naivasha) Digital Resource Center (DRC) – Karama Estate, Nakuru Digiworld Computer School – Meru Don Bosco Boy’s Town – Karen Don Bosco Institute of Management Studies, Nairobi Duolotech Computers – Gachie and Thika Eagle Air Aviation College (EAAC) – Ongata Rongai Eagle College of Management Studies East Africa Institute of Certified Studies – Nairobi East Africa School of Journalism (EASJ) – Jamuhuri show ground East Africa School of Management – Nairobi East Africa Vision Institute East African Media Institute (EAMI) – Nairobi East African School of Aviation – Embakasi, Nairobi Eldoret Technical Training Institute- Eldoret Eldoret Aviation Training Institute – Eldoret Elite Centre – Embakasi – Nairobi, Mlolongo next to Co-operative Bank, Stepup Training Institute, Nakuru Elite Commercial Institute – Embakasi, Syokimau, satellite branches Elix Centre of Informatics – Lokichar-Turkana Emanex Computer College – Kahawa Esmart College – Kikuyu Town Felma College – Nairobi – Embakasi German Institute of Professional Studies – Nairobi Globoville Shanzu Beach College – Mombasa Graffins College – Westlands, Nairobi Gusii Institute of Technology – Kisii Hansons College of Professional Studies – Gachie Nairobi/Kuimbu Hemland Computer Institute – Thika, Thika Arcade 5th Floor Hi-tec Institute of Professional Studies – Mombasa CBD Higher Institute of Development Studies – CBD, Nairobi Holy Rosary College – Tala ICT Fire and Rescue The iNet College – Bungoma Cooperative Bank Building, 3rd floor, Bungoma County Institute of Advanced Technology – Loita House, Loita Street, Buruburu, Nairobi Institute of Advanced Technology Campus – Westlands Institute of Business and Technology – Nakuru Institute of Information Technology Studies & Research – Nairobi, Ambank Hse, University Way Institute of Zaburi Technologies – Nairobi CBD Inter-Afrika Development Institute – NACICO Plaza 4th Floor, Nairobi International Centre of Technology (ICT-Thika) – Thika International College of Kenya – Nairobi/Machakos International Hotel & Tourism Institute – Nairobi InterWorld College – Nairobi Intraglobal Training Institute – Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru, Embu, Kisii Jodan College of Technology – Thika Jogoo Commercial College – Nakuru Karatina Institute of Technology (KIT-Karatina) – Karatina Keiway Mining & Technology College – Equity Bank Bldg, Mtwapa Kenair travel and related studies – Nairobi and Mombasa Kenya Aeronautical College (Aviation, Engineering & Cabin Crew) Wilson Airport – Nairobi Kenya Christian Industrial Training Institute (KCITI) – Eastleigh Campus Kenya College of Communications Technology – Mbagathi, Nairobi Kenya College of Medicine & Related Studies – Nairobi The Kenya College of Science and Technology Kenya College of Skills and Talent Development – Embakasi Kenya Institute of Administration (KIA) – Kabete Kenya Institute of Applied Sciences Kenya Institute of Biomedical Sciences and Technology (KIBSAT) – Nakuru Kenya Institute of Development Studies (KIDS) – Nairobi Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) – Nairobi Kenya Institute of Mass Communication – South C, Nairobi Kenya Institute of Media and Technology (KIMT) – Nairobi Kenya Institute of Professional Studies – Nairobi Kenya Institute of Social Work and Community Development (KISWCD) – CBD, Nairobi Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) – Kasarani, Nairobi Kenya School of Accountancy and Finance – Kitale and Kisii Kenya School of Professional Counseling & Behavioural Sciences (KSCBS) Kenya School of Professional Studies (KSPS) – Parklands, Nairobi Kenya School of Technology Studies (KSTS)- Thika Kenya Science Teachers College – Jamhuri, Nairobi Kenya Technical Teachers College – Gigiri, Nairobi Kenya Utalii College – Nairobi Kenya Water Institute – South C, Nairobi Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute – Naivasha Kericho Teachers College – Kericho Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology – Kiambu Kigari Teachers College – Embu Kilimambogo Teachers College – Kilimambogo Kima International School of Theology (KIST) – Kima, Western Province of Kenya Kimathi Chambers Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute – Riruta, Nairobi Kisumu Polytechnic – Makasembo, Kisumu Lake Region Business training and Consultancy – Naivasha, Kwa Muhia Lakeview Training Institute – Naivasha Kangiri House Language School in Kenya, The – Chania Avenue, Kilimani Nairobi Mark University of IT – Uganda Mawego Technical Institute – Kendu Bay Maxton College Of Media & Communications – Nairobi Umo Meru Technical Institute – Meru Migori Teachers college, Migori Mosoriot Teachers College – Eldoret Motion City International – Multimedia School, The Make Up Place Murang’a Institute of Technology – Murang’a Na rap Training Institute – Yaya Centre Nairobi Aviation College – Nairobi Nairobi Film School – Kipande Road, opposite National Museum of Kenya Nairobi Institute of Business studies (NIBS) Nairobi Institute of Software Development – Nairobi Nairobi Institute of Technology Westlands Naivasha Computer & Business Studies College – Naivasha Kenya Nakuru College of Health Sciences and Management – KFA and Showground campuses, Nakuru Nakuru Counseling & Training Institute, Centre of Hope – Nakuru Nakuru Institute of Information Communication Technology Narok Teachers College – Narok Narok Teachers Training – Narok National Youth Service Engineering Institute – Nairobi Nationwide Hotel and Tourism College (NHTC) – Nakuru Neema Lutheran College – Nyamira Nkabune Technical Institute Oshwal College – Parklands, Nairobi Pan African School of Theology (PAST) – Nyahururu, Kenya PCEA Shalom Training College – Eastleigh, Nairobi Pioneer’s Training Institute – Nairobi, Umoja PREMESE Africa Development Institute – Vision Plaza, Msa Road, Nairobi Premier College of Hospitality and Business Studies – Biashara Street Premier College of Professional Studies Ltd – Nairobi Prestige Academy and College – Nakuru The Regional Institute of Business Management – Nairobi CBD Regional Centre For Tourism And Foreign language – Eagle House, opposite Tacos Club Regional Training Institute – CBD, Nairobi Regions Group International College Rift valley institute of business studies Nakuru and Kericho Rehoboth College – Nairobi, Ngumo area Riccatti Business College of East Africa Rift Valley Institute Of Science & Technology – Nakuru Rochester Business School – View Park Towers, Nairobi Royal Institute of Applied Sciences – Meru Sacred Lake Institute of Technology- Kiirua, along Meru Nanyuki Road Sagana Institute of Technology School of ICT & Hairdressing and Beauty – Pioneer College School of Professional Studies – Parklands, Nairobi Shalom Information Technology Center – Shalom House, off Ngong Road, Nairobi Shanzu Teachers College – Shanzu, Mombasa Shepherds Foundation Education & Research Centre – Buruburu, Nairobi Skynet Business College – CBD, Nairobi Skypath Aviation College – Wilson Airport AMREF KCO building, Nairobi SMA Swiss Management Academy – New Muthaiga, Nairobi Softpro Computer Institute – Pipeline Tumaini S/mkt blg, 3rd floor, Pipeline (Embakasi) South Rift International College (SORICO) – AM Plaza, Kericho St. Andrew’s Pre-Medical College – Mombasa St. Joseph Vocational Training Centre – Mlolongo St Joseph’s Medical training College – Nyabondo St. Mary’s School of Clinical Medicine – Mumias Stanbridge College – Voi Star Media Institute – South B Estate, Southgate Ctr 1st Floor, Nairobi Starnet College – Nairobi Stonebic College – Westlands, Nairobi Superior Group of Colleges Intl. Talent institute – Nairobi Tambach Teachers Training College – Kerio Valley, Rift Valley Tangaza College Taznaam Tutorial College – Nairobi Tec Institute of Management – Nairobi and Eldoret Thomas Asingo College of Computer and Business Management Times Training Centre – Mombasa Universal Group of Colleges – Nairobi CBD Vision Institute of Professionals – Nairobi and Mombasa Vision Stars Training Institute Wang Point Technologies College of Information Technology Western College of Hospitality and Professional Studies – Wechaps College, Kisumu Zetech College – Nairobi Kenyaplex Institute of Technology Mwala

