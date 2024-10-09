Close Menu
    8 Mins Read
    In recent years, proprietary schools have emerged as vital institutions in the Kenyan education landscape, offering a diverse range of vocational and professional training programs. These schools cater to various fields, from technology and hospitality to healthcare and business management. They play an essential role in bridging the skills gap in the job market, providing students with practical knowledge and hands-on experience that enhance employability. The growth of proprietary schools reflects the increasing demand for specialized education that aligns with industry needs. Below is a full list of proprietary schools in Kenya by 2024.

    List of Proprietary Schools in Kenya

    1. Africa College of Social Work
    2. African Institute of Research and Development Studies
    3. AirSwiss International College – Nairobi
    4. Airways Travel Institute
    5. Alphax College – Eldoret
    6. Amani College
    7. Arkline College – Nairobi
    8. Associated Computer Services – Development House, Nairobi
    9. AUGAB Computer College – Garissa
    10. Augustana College – Kasarani – Nairobi
    11. Australian Studies Institute (AUSI) – Westlands, Nairobi
    12. Bell Institute of Technology – Nairobi
    13. Belmont International College-Ongata Rongai – Kajiado
    14. Bible College of East Africa, Kasarani – Nairobi
    15. BizSmart Inter Technology
    16. Bungoma Technical Training Institute – Bungoma
    17. Career Training Centre – Nairobi
    18. Cascade Institute of Hospitality – Thika
    19. Centre for Distance & Online Learning – Nairobi
    20. Century Park College – Machakos
    21. Coast Institute of Technology
    22. College of Management Sciences – Nairobi CBD
    23. Compuera College – Nairobi
    24. Compugoal College – Nairobi
    25. Computer Learning Centre (CLC) – Nairobi
    26. Computer Pride Training Centre – Nairobi
    27. Computer Training Centre – Nairobi
    28. NEWVIEW COLLEGE – Nairobi
    29. Intraglobal Training Institute- Nairobi
    30. Consolata Cathedral Institute -Nyeri
    31. Consolata Institute of Communication and Technology – Nyeri-Mathari
    32. Cornerstone Training Institute – Nairobi
    33. Dairy Training Institute Naivasha (DTI Naivasha)
    34. Digital Resource Center (DRC) – Karama Estate, Nakuru
    35. Digiworld Computer School – Meru
    36. Don Bosco Boy’s Town – Karen
    37. Don Bosco Institute of Management Studies, Nairobi
    38. Duolotech Computers – Gachie and Thika
    39. Eagle Air Aviation College (EAAC) – Ongata Rongai
    40. Eagle College of Management Studies
    41. East Africa Institute of Certified Studies – Nairobi
    42. East Africa School of Journalism (EASJ) – Jamuhuri show ground
    43. East Africa School of Management – Nairobi
    44. East Africa Vision Institute
    45. East African Media Institute (EAMI) – Nairobi
    46. East African School of Aviation – Embakasi, Nairobi
    47. Eldoret Technical Training Institute- Eldoret
    48. Eldoret Aviation Training Institute – Eldoret
    49. Elite Centre – Embakasi – Nairobi, Mlolongo next to Co-operative Bank, Stepup Training Institute, Nakuru
    50. Elite Commercial Institute – Embakasi, Syokimau, satellite branches
    51. Elix Centre of Informatics – Lokichar-Turkana
    52. Emanex Computer College – Kahawa
    53. Esmart College – Kikuyu Town
    54. Felma College – Nairobi – Embakasi
    55. German Institute of Professional Studies – Nairobi
    56. Globoville Shanzu Beach College – Mombasa
    57. Graffins College – Westlands, Nairobi
    58. Gusii Institute of Technology – Kisii
    59. Hansons College of Professional Studies – Gachie Nairobi/Kuimbu
    60. Hemland Computer Institute – Thika, Thika Arcade 5th Floor
    61. Hi-tec Institute of Professional Studies – Mombasa CBD
    62. Higher Institute of Development Studies – CBD, Nairobi
    63. Holy Rosary College – Tala
    64. ICT Fire and Rescue
    65. The iNet College – Bungoma Cooperative Bank Building, 3rd floor, Bungoma County
    66. Institute of Advanced Technology – Loita House, Loita Street, Buruburu, Nairobi
    67. Institute of Advanced Technology Campus – Westlands
    68. Institute of Business and Technology – Nakuru
    69. Institute of Information Technology Studies & Research – Nairobi, Ambank Hse, University Way
    70. Institute of Zaburi Technologies – Nairobi CBD
    71. Inter-Afrika Development Institute – NACICO Plaza 4th Floor, Nairobi
    72. International Centre of Technology (ICT-Thika) – Thika
    73. International College of Kenya – Nairobi/Machakos
    74. International Hotel & Tourism Institute – Nairobi
    75. InterWorld College – Nairobi
    76. Intraglobal Training Institute – Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru, Embu, Kisii
    77. Jodan College of Technology – Thika
    78. Jogoo Commercial College – Nakuru
    79. Karatina Institute of Technology (KIT-Karatina) – Karatina
    80. Keiway Mining & Technology College – Equity Bank Bldg, Mtwapa
    81. Kenair travel and related studies – Nairobi and Mombasa
    82. Kenya Aeronautical College (Aviation, Engineering & Cabin Crew) Wilson Airport – Nairobi
    83. Kenya Christian Industrial Training Institute (KCITI) – Eastleigh Campus
    84. Kenya College of Communications Technology – Mbagathi, Nairobi
    85. Kenya College of Medicine & Related Studies – Nairobi
    86. The Kenya College of Science and Technology
    87. Kenya College of Skills and Talent Development – Embakasi
    88. Kenya Institute of Administration (KIA) – Kabete
    89. Kenya Institute of Applied Sciences
    90. Kenya Institute of Biomedical Sciences and Technology (KIBSAT) – Nakuru
    91. Kenya Institute of Development Studies (KIDS) – Nairobi
    92. Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) – Nairobi
    93. Kenya Institute of Mass Communication – South C, Nairobi
    94. Kenya Institute of Media and Technology (KIMT) – Nairobi
    95. Kenya Institute of Professional Studies – Nairobi
    96. Kenya Institute of Social Work and Community Development (KISWCD) – CBD, Nairobi
    97. Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) – Kasarani, Nairobi
    98. Kenya School of Accountancy and Finance – Kitale and Kisii
    99. Kenya School of Professional Counseling & Behavioural Sciences (KSCBS)
    100. Kenya School of Professional Studies (KSPS) – Parklands, Nairobi
    101. Kenya School of Technology Studies (KSTS)- Thika
    102. Kenya Science Teachers College – Jamhuri, Nairobi
    103. Kenya Technical Teachers College – Gigiri, Nairobi
    104. Kenya Utalii College – Nairobi
    105. Kenya Water Institute – South C, Nairobi
    106. Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute – Naivasha
    107. Kericho Teachers College – Kericho
    108. Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology – Kiambu
    109. Kigari Teachers College – Embu
    110. Kilimambogo Teachers College – Kilimambogo
    111. Kima International School of Theology (KIST) – Kima, Western Province of Kenya
    112. Kimathi Chambers
    113. Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute – Riruta, Nairobi
    114. Kisumu Polytechnic – Makasembo, Kisumu
    115. Lake Region Business training and Consultancy – Naivasha, Kwa Muhia
    116. Lakeview Training Institute – Naivasha Kangiri House
    117. Language School in Kenya, The – Chania Avenue, Kilimani Nairobi
    118. Mark University of IT – Uganda
    119. Mawego Technical Institute – Kendu Bay
    120. Maxton College Of Media & Communications – Nairobi Umo
    121. Meru Technical Institute – Meru
    122. Migori Teachers college, Migori
    123. Mosoriot Teachers College – Eldoret
    124. Motion City International – Multimedia School, The Make Up Place
    125. Murang’a Institute of Technology – Murang’a
    126. Na rap Training Institute – Yaya Centre
    127. Nairobi Aviation College – Nairobi
    128. Nairobi Film School – Kipande Road, opposite National Museum of Kenya
    129. Nairobi Institute of Business studies (NIBS)
    130. Nairobi Institute of Software Development – Nairobi
    131. Nairobi Institute of Technology Westlands
    132. Naivasha Computer & Business Studies College – Naivasha Kenya
    133. Nakuru College of Health Sciences and Management – KFA and Showground campuses, Nakuru
    134. Nakuru Counseling & Training Institute, Centre of Hope – Nakuru
    135. Nakuru Institute of Information Communication Technology
    136. Narok Teachers College – Narok
    137. Narok Teachers Training – Narok
    138. National Youth Service Engineering Institute – Nairobi
    139. Nationwide Hotel and Tourism College (NHTC) – Nakuru
    140. Neema Lutheran College – Nyamira
    141. Nkabune Technical Institute
    142. Oshwal College – Parklands, Nairobi
    143. Pan African School of Theology (PAST) – Nyahururu, Kenya
    144. PCEA Shalom Training College – Eastleigh, Nairobi
    145. Pioneer’s Training Institute – Nairobi, Umoja
    146. PREMESE Africa Development Institute – Vision Plaza, Msa Road, Nairobi
    147. Premier College of Hospitality and Business Studies – Biashara Street
    148. Premier College of Professional Studies Ltd – Nairobi
    149. Prestige Academy and College – Nakuru
    150. The Regional Institute of Business Management – Nairobi CBD
    151. Regional Centre For Tourism And Foreign language – Eagle House, opposite Tacos Club
    152. Regional Training Institute – CBD, Nairobi
    153. Regions Group International College
    154. Rift valley institute of business studies Nakuru and Kericho
    155. Rehoboth College – Nairobi, Ngumo area
    156. Riccatti Business College of East Africa
    157. Rift Valley Institute Of Science & Technology – Nakuru
    158. Rochester Business School – View Park Towers, Nairobi
    159. Royal Institute of Applied Sciences – Meru
    160. Sacred Lake Institute of Technology- Kiirua, along Meru Nanyuki Road
    161. Sagana Institute of Technology
    162. School of ICT & Hairdressing and Beauty – Pioneer College
    163. School of Professional Studies – Parklands, Nairobi
    164. Shalom Information Technology Center – Shalom House, off Ngong Road, Nairobi
    165. Shanzu Teachers College – Shanzu, Mombasa
    166. Shepherds Foundation Education & Research Centre – Buruburu, Nairobi
    167. Skynet Business College – CBD, Nairobi
    168. Skypath Aviation College – Wilson Airport AMREF KCO building, Nairobi
    169. SMA Swiss Management Academy – New Muthaiga, Nairobi
    170. Softpro Computer Institute – Pipeline Tumaini S/mkt blg, 3rd floor, Pipeline (Embakasi)
    171. South Rift International College (SORICO) – AM Plaza, Kericho
    172. St. Andrew’s Pre-Medical College – Mombasa
    173. St. Joseph Vocational Training Centre – Mlolongo
    174. St Joseph’s Medical training College – Nyabondo
    175. St. Mary’s School of Clinical Medicine – Mumias
    176. Stanbridge College – Voi
    177. Star Media Institute – South B Estate, Southgate Ctr 1st Floor, Nairobi
    178. Starnet College – Nairobi
    179. Stonebic College – Westlands, Nairobi
    180. Superior Group of Colleges Intl.
    181. Talent institute – Nairobi
    182. Tambach Teachers Training College – Kerio Valley, Rift Valley
    183. Tangaza College
    184. Taznaam Tutorial College – Nairobi
    185. Tec Institute of Management – Nairobi and Eldoret
    186. Thomas Asingo College of Computer and Business Management
    187. Times Training Centre – Mombasa
    188. Universal Group of Colleges – Nairobi CBD
    189. Vision Institute of Professionals – Nairobi and Mombasa
    190. Vision Stars Training Institute
    191. Wang Point Technologies College of Information Technology
    192. Western College of Hospitality and Professional Studies – Wechaps College, Kisumu
    193. Zetech College – Nairobi
    194. Kenyaplex Institute of Technology Mwala

    Also Read: List Of Banks In Kenya 2024

