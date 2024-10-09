In recent years, proprietary schools have emerged as vital institutions in the Kenyan education landscape, offering a diverse range of vocational and professional training programs. These schools cater to various fields, from technology and hospitality to healthcare and business management. They play an essential role in bridging the skills gap in the job market, providing students with practical knowledge and hands-on experience that enhance employability. The growth of proprietary schools reflects the increasing demand for specialized education that aligns with industry needs. Below is a full list of proprietary schools in Kenya by 2024.
List of Proprietary Schools in Kenya
- Africa College of Social Work
- African Institute of Research and Development Studies
- AirSwiss International College – Nairobi
- Airways Travel Institute
- Alphax College – Eldoret
- Amani College
- Arkline College – Nairobi
- Associated Computer Services – Development House, Nairobi
- AUGAB Computer College – Garissa
- Augustana College – Kasarani – Nairobi
- Australian Studies Institute (AUSI) – Westlands, Nairobi
- Bell Institute of Technology – Nairobi
- Belmont International College-Ongata Rongai – Kajiado
- Bible College of East Africa, Kasarani – Nairobi
- BizSmart Inter Technology
- Bungoma Technical Training Institute – Bungoma
- Career Training Centre – Nairobi
- Cascade Institute of Hospitality – Thika
- Centre for Distance & Online Learning – Nairobi
- Century Park College – Machakos
- Coast Institute of Technology
- College of Management Sciences – Nairobi CBD
- Compuera College – Nairobi
- Compugoal College – Nairobi
- Computer Learning Centre (CLC) – Nairobi
- Computer Pride Training Centre – Nairobi
- Computer Training Centre – Nairobi
- NEWVIEW COLLEGE – Nairobi
- Intraglobal Training Institute- Nairobi
- Consolata Cathedral Institute -Nyeri
- Consolata Institute of Communication and Technology – Nyeri-Mathari
- Cornerstone Training Institute – Nairobi
- Dairy Training Institute Naivasha (DTI Naivasha)
- Digital Resource Center (DRC) – Karama Estate, Nakuru
- Digiworld Computer School – Meru
- Don Bosco Boy’s Town – Karen
- Don Bosco Institute of Management Studies, Nairobi
- Duolotech Computers – Gachie and Thika
- Eagle Air Aviation College (EAAC) – Ongata Rongai
- Eagle College of Management Studies
- East Africa Institute of Certified Studies – Nairobi
- East Africa School of Journalism (EASJ) – Jamuhuri show ground
- East Africa School of Management – Nairobi
- East Africa Vision Institute
- East African Media Institute (EAMI) – Nairobi
- East African School of Aviation – Embakasi, Nairobi
- Eldoret Technical Training Institute- Eldoret
- Eldoret Aviation Training Institute – Eldoret
- Elite Centre – Embakasi – Nairobi, Mlolongo next to Co-operative Bank, Stepup Training Institute, Nakuru
- Elite Commercial Institute – Embakasi, Syokimau, satellite branches
- Elix Centre of Informatics – Lokichar-Turkana
- Emanex Computer College – Kahawa
- Esmart College – Kikuyu Town
- Felma College – Nairobi – Embakasi
- German Institute of Professional Studies – Nairobi
- Globoville Shanzu Beach College – Mombasa
- Graffins College – Westlands, Nairobi
- Gusii Institute of Technology – Kisii
- Hansons College of Professional Studies – Gachie Nairobi/Kuimbu
- Hemland Computer Institute – Thika, Thika Arcade 5th Floor
- Hi-tec Institute of Professional Studies – Mombasa CBD
- Higher Institute of Development Studies – CBD, Nairobi
- Holy Rosary College – Tala
- ICT Fire and Rescue
- The iNet College – Bungoma Cooperative Bank Building, 3rd floor, Bungoma County
- Institute of Advanced Technology – Loita House, Loita Street, Buruburu, Nairobi
- Institute of Advanced Technology Campus – Westlands
- Institute of Business and Technology – Nakuru
- Institute of Information Technology Studies & Research – Nairobi, Ambank Hse, University Way
- Institute of Zaburi Technologies – Nairobi CBD
- Inter-Afrika Development Institute – NACICO Plaza 4th Floor, Nairobi
- International Centre of Technology (ICT-Thika) – Thika
- International College of Kenya – Nairobi/Machakos
- International Hotel & Tourism Institute – Nairobi
- InterWorld College – Nairobi
- Intraglobal Training Institute – Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru, Embu, Kisii
- Jodan College of Technology – Thika
- Jogoo Commercial College – Nakuru
- Karatina Institute of Technology (KIT-Karatina) – Karatina
- Keiway Mining & Technology College – Equity Bank Bldg, Mtwapa
- Kenair travel and related studies – Nairobi and Mombasa
- Kenya Aeronautical College (Aviation, Engineering & Cabin Crew) Wilson Airport – Nairobi
- Kenya Christian Industrial Training Institute (KCITI) – Eastleigh Campus
- Kenya College of Communications Technology – Mbagathi, Nairobi
- Kenya College of Medicine & Related Studies – Nairobi
- The Kenya College of Science and Technology
- Kenya College of Skills and Talent Development – Embakasi
- Kenya Institute of Administration (KIA) – Kabete
- Kenya Institute of Applied Sciences
- Kenya Institute of Biomedical Sciences and Technology (KIBSAT) – Nakuru
- Kenya Institute of Development Studies (KIDS) – Nairobi
- Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) – Nairobi
- Kenya Institute of Mass Communication – South C, Nairobi
- Kenya Institute of Media and Technology (KIMT) – Nairobi
- Kenya Institute of Professional Studies – Nairobi
- Kenya Institute of Social Work and Community Development (KISWCD) – CBD, Nairobi
- Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) – Kasarani, Nairobi
- Kenya School of Accountancy and Finance – Kitale and Kisii
- Kenya School of Professional Counseling & Behavioural Sciences (KSCBS)
- Kenya School of Professional Studies (KSPS) – Parklands, Nairobi
- Kenya School of Technology Studies (KSTS)- Thika
- Kenya Science Teachers College – Jamhuri, Nairobi
- Kenya Technical Teachers College – Gigiri, Nairobi
- Kenya Utalii College – Nairobi
- Kenya Water Institute – South C, Nairobi
- Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute – Naivasha
- Kericho Teachers College – Kericho
- Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology – Kiambu
- Kigari Teachers College – Embu
- Kilimambogo Teachers College – Kilimambogo
- Kima International School of Theology (KIST) – Kima, Western Province of Kenya
- Kimathi Chambers
- Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute – Riruta, Nairobi
- Kisumu Polytechnic – Makasembo, Kisumu
- Lake Region Business training and Consultancy – Naivasha, Kwa Muhia
- Lakeview Training Institute – Naivasha Kangiri House
- Language School in Kenya, The – Chania Avenue, Kilimani Nairobi
- Mark University of IT – Uganda
- Mawego Technical Institute – Kendu Bay
- Maxton College Of Media & Communications – Nairobi Umo
- Meru Technical Institute – Meru
- Migori Teachers college, Migori
- Mosoriot Teachers College – Eldoret
- Motion City International – Multimedia School, The Make Up Place
- Murang’a Institute of Technology – Murang’a
- Na rap Training Institute – Yaya Centre
- Nairobi Aviation College – Nairobi
- Nairobi Film School – Kipande Road, opposite National Museum of Kenya
- Nairobi Institute of Business studies (NIBS)
- Nairobi Institute of Software Development – Nairobi
- Nairobi Institute of Technology Westlands
- Naivasha Computer & Business Studies College – Naivasha Kenya
- Nakuru College of Health Sciences and Management – KFA and Showground campuses, Nakuru
- Nakuru Counseling & Training Institute, Centre of Hope – Nakuru
- Nakuru Institute of Information Communication Technology
- Narok Teachers College – Narok
- Narok Teachers Training – Narok
- National Youth Service Engineering Institute – Nairobi
- Nationwide Hotel and Tourism College (NHTC) – Nakuru
- Neema Lutheran College – Nyamira
- Nkabune Technical Institute
- Oshwal College – Parklands, Nairobi
- Pan African School of Theology (PAST) – Nyahururu, Kenya
- PCEA Shalom Training College – Eastleigh, Nairobi
- Pioneer’s Training Institute – Nairobi, Umoja
- PREMESE Africa Development Institute – Vision Plaza, Msa Road, Nairobi
- Premier College of Hospitality and Business Studies – Biashara Street
- Premier College of Professional Studies Ltd – Nairobi
- Prestige Academy and College – Nakuru
- The Regional Institute of Business Management – Nairobi CBD
- Regional Centre For Tourism And Foreign language – Eagle House, opposite Tacos Club
- Regional Training Institute – CBD, Nairobi
- Regions Group International College
- Rift valley institute of business studies Nakuru and Kericho
- Rehoboth College – Nairobi, Ngumo area
- Riccatti Business College of East Africa
- Rift Valley Institute Of Science & Technology – Nakuru
- Rochester Business School – View Park Towers, Nairobi
- Royal Institute of Applied Sciences – Meru
- Sacred Lake Institute of Technology- Kiirua, along Meru Nanyuki Road
- Sagana Institute of Technology
- School of ICT & Hairdressing and Beauty – Pioneer College
- School of Professional Studies – Parklands, Nairobi
- Shalom Information Technology Center – Shalom House, off Ngong Road, Nairobi
- Shanzu Teachers College – Shanzu, Mombasa
- Shepherds Foundation Education & Research Centre – Buruburu, Nairobi
- Skynet Business College – CBD, Nairobi
- Skypath Aviation College – Wilson Airport AMREF KCO building, Nairobi
- SMA Swiss Management Academy – New Muthaiga, Nairobi
- Softpro Computer Institute – Pipeline Tumaini S/mkt blg, 3rd floor, Pipeline (Embakasi)
- South Rift International College (SORICO) – AM Plaza, Kericho
- St. Andrew’s Pre-Medical College – Mombasa
- St. Joseph Vocational Training Centre – Mlolongo
- St Joseph’s Medical training College – Nyabondo
- St. Mary’s School of Clinical Medicine – Mumias
- Stanbridge College – Voi
- Star Media Institute – South B Estate, Southgate Ctr 1st Floor, Nairobi
- Starnet College – Nairobi
- Stonebic College – Westlands, Nairobi
- Superior Group of Colleges Intl.
- Talent institute – Nairobi
- Tambach Teachers Training College – Kerio Valley, Rift Valley
- Tangaza College
- Taznaam Tutorial College – Nairobi
- Tec Institute of Management – Nairobi and Eldoret
- Thomas Asingo College of Computer and Business Management
- Times Training Centre – Mombasa
- Universal Group of Colleges – Nairobi CBD
- Vision Institute of Professionals – Nairobi and Mombasa
- Vision Stars Training Institute
- Wang Point Technologies College of Information Technology
- Western College of Hospitality and Professional Studies – Wechaps College, Kisumu
- Zetech College – Nairobi
- Kenyaplex Institute of Technology Mwala
