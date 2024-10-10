Close Menu
    List Of Countries In The World

    List Of Countries In The World

    The world is made up of 195 countries, each with its unique geography, culture, political systems, and history. These nations are spread across seven continents, including Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Australia (Oceania), and Antarctica (though the latter is uninhabited by a permanent population). Below is a list of all the countries in the world, categorized by continent.

    1. Africa (54 countries)
    • Algeria
    • Angola
    • Benin
    • Botswana
    • Burkina Faso
    • Burundi
    • Cabo Verde
    • Cameroon
    • Central African Republic
    • Chad
    • Comoros
    • Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)
    • Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo-Kinshasa)
    • Djibouti
    • Egypt
    • Equatorial Guinea
    • Eritrea
    • Eswatini (Swaziland)
    • Ethiopia
    • Gabon
    • Gambia
    • Ghana
    • Guinea
    • Guinea-Bissau
    • Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire)
    • Kenya
    • Lesotho
    • Liberia
    • Libya
    • Madagascar
    • Malawi
    • Mali
    • Mauritania
    • Mauritius
    • Morocco
    • Mozambique
    • Namibia
    • Niger
    • Nigeria
    • Rwanda
    • Sao Tome and Principe
    • Senegal
    • Seychelles
    • Sierra Leone
    • Somalia
    • South Africa
    • South Sudan
    • Sudan
    • Tanzania
    • Togo
    • Tunisia
    • Uganda
    • Zambia
    • Zimbabwe
    1. Asia (49 countries)
    • Afghanistan
    • Armenia
    • Azerbaijan
    • Bahrain
    • Bangladesh
    • Bhutan
    • Brunei
    • Cambodia
    • China
    • Cyprus
    • Georgia
    • India
    • Indonesia
    • Iran
    • Iraq
    • Israel
    • Japan
    • Jordan
    • Kazakhstan
    • Kuwait
    • Kyrgyzstan
    • Laos
    • Lebanon
    • Malaysia
    • Maldives
    • Mongolia
    • Myanmar (Burma)
    • Nepal
    • North Korea
    • Oman
    • Pakistan
    • Palestine
    • Philippines
    • Qatar
    • Russia
    • Saudi Arabia
    • Singapore
    • South Korea
    • Sri Lanka
    • Syria
    • Taiwan
    • Tajikistan
    • Thailand
    • Timor-Leste
    • Turkey
    • Turkmenistan
    • United Arab Emirates
    • Uzbekistan
    • Vietnam
    • Yemen
    1. Europe (44 countries)
    • Albania
    • Andorra
    • Armenia
    • Austria
    • Azerbaijan
    • Belarus
    • Belgium
    • Bosnia and Herzegovina
    • Bulgaria
    • Croatia
    • Cyprus
    • Czech Republic (Czechia)
    • Denmark
    • Estonia
    • Finland
    • France
    • Georgia
    • Germany
    • Greece
    • Hungary
    • Iceland
    • Ireland
    • Italy
    • Kazakhstan
    • Kosovo
    • Latvia
    • Liechtenstein
    • Lithuania
    • Luxembourg
    • Malta
    • Moldova
    • Monaco
    • Montenegro
    • Netherlands
    • North Macedonia
    • Norway
    • Poland
    • Portugal
    • Romania
    • Russia
    • San Marino
    • Serbia
    • Slovakia
    • Slovenia
    • Spain
    • Sweden
    • Switzerland
    • Turkey
    • Ukraine
    • United Kingdom
    • Vatican City
    1. North America (23 countries)
    • Antigua and Barbuda
    • Bahamas
    • Barbados
    • Belize
    • Canada
    • Costa Rica
    • Cuba
    • Dominica
    • Dominican Republic
    • El Salvador
    • Grenada
    • Guatemala
    • Haiti
    • Honduras
    • Jamaica
    • Mexico
    • Nicaragua
    • Panama
    • Saint Kitts and Nevis
    • Saint Lucia
    • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
    • Trinidad and Tobago
    • United States of America
    1. South America (12 countries)
    • Argentina
    • Bolivia
    • Brazil
    • Chile
    • Colombia
    • Ecuador
    • Guyana
    • Paraguay
    • Peru
    • Suriname
    • Uruguay
    • Venezuela
    1. Australia and Oceania (14 countries)
    • Australia
    • Fiji
    • Kiribati
    • Marshall Islands
    • Micronesia
    • Nauru
    • New Zealand
    • Palau
    • Papua New Guinea
    • Samoa
    • Solomon Islands
    • Tonga
    • Tuvalu
    • Vanuatu
    1. Antarctica (No sovereign nations)

    Antarctica does not have any sovereign nations. The continent is governed by an international treaty system, known as the Antarctic Treaty, which ensures that the land is used for peaceful and scientific purposes.

