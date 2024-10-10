Islam is one of the most widespread religions in Africa, deeply influencing the continent’s culture, politics, and daily life for centuries. The religion, which originated in the Arabian Peninsula, arrived in Africa through trade, conquest, and migration, particularly through the Arabian Peninsula and the Mediterranean. As a result, Africa is home to a significant number of Islamic countries—states where Islam is either the official religion or has a substantial Muslim population. Below is a full List of Islamic countries in Africa.

Capital : Cairo

: Cairo Population : 109 million

: 109 million Muslim population: 90% (predominantly Sunni)

Egypt is one of the largest and most influential Islamic countries in Africa. Islam plays a central role in Egyptian society, with its legal system incorporating elements of Sharia law, particularly in matters of personal status (marriage, divorce, and inheritance). Al-Azhar University, based in Cairo, is one of the most prestigious Islamic institutions in the world, drawing students from across the Muslim world.

Sudan

Capital : Khartoum

: Khartoum Population : 48 million

: 48 million Muslim population: 97% (mostly Sunni)

Sudan is an overwhelmingly Muslim nation, with Islam influencing its laws, customs, and governance. In recent years, Sudan has experienced political shifts, but Islam remains a defining feature of its national identity. Islamic law has been part of the Sudanese legal framework, especially under the rule of former President Omar al-Bashir, though reforms have occurred since his ousting in 2019.

Mauritania

Capital : Nouakchott

: Nouakchott Population : 4.5 million

: 4.5 million Muslim population: 100% (Sunni)

Mauritania is a country where Islam is not only the dominant religion but also an integral part of the state. Islam is the official state religion, and the legal system is based on Sharia law. The government enforces Islamic principles in daily life, with religious leaders holding significant sway in politics and society.

Morocco

Capital : Rabat

: Rabat Population : 37 million

: 37 million Muslim population: 99% (predominantly Sunni)

Morocco is a constitutional monarchy where Islam is the state religion, and the king holds the title “Commander of the Faithful,” reflecting his religious authority. The country has a long Islamic history, with Islamic architecture, culture, and traditions being central to Moroccan identity. Though Islam is the state religion, Morocco allows freedom of religion for other faiths, particularly for its Jewish and Christian minorities.

Libya

Capital : Tripoli

: Tripoli Population : 7 million

: 7 million Muslim population: 97% (predominantly Sunni)

Islam is the state religion of Libya, and it permeates the nation’s legal system, political structure, and daily life. Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has experienced political instability, but Islam remains a unifying force in the country. Most Libyans are adherents of Sunni Islam, and the country’s laws are based on Sharia.

Tunisia

Capital : Tunis

: Tunis Population : 12 million

: 12 million Muslim population: 99% (mostly Sunni)

Islam is the state religion in Tunisia, and the constitution affirms that the president must be Muslim. Tunisia, however, is known for its progressive stance on women’s rights and secularism, with a legal framework that includes both Islamic and civil law. The country’s moderate approach to Islam has made it a model for balancing religious traditions with modern governance.

Algeria

Capital : Algiers

: Algiers Population : 45 million

: 45 million Muslim population: 99% (Sunni)

Algeria is an Islamic republic where Islam is the official state religion. The Algerian constitution acknowledges Islam as central to the nation’s identity, and Sharia law is applied in family and inheritance matters. Algeria is known for its long struggle for independence from France, during which Islamic identity played a crucial role in uniting the people.

Somalia

Capital : Mogadishu

: Mogadishu Population : 17 million

: 17 million Muslim population: 99.8% (Sunni)

Somalia is an Islamic state where nearly the entire population adheres to Sunni Islam. Islam is deeply embedded in Somali society, influencing everything from governance to daily practices. Despite ongoing political instability, Islam continues to play a critical role in uniting the country.

Djibouti

Capital : Djibouti City

: Djibouti City Population : 1 million

: 1 million Muslim population: 94% (Sunni)

Djibouti is a small country in the Horn of Africa where Islam is the dominant religion. Islam has a significant influence on the nation’s legal system and culture, though Djibouti’s constitution allows for freedom of religion. The country is strategically located at the crossroads between Africa and the Middle East, making it a cultural melting pot with deep Islamic roots.

Comoros

Capital : Moroni

: Moroni Population : 850,000

: 850,000 Muslim population: 98% (Sunni)

Comoros is a small island nation where Islam is the state religion, and Sharia law plays a significant role in personal matters. Islam was introduced to the islands in the 10th century by Arab traders, and the religion has since become central to Comorian identity. The country is known for its adherence to Islamic customs, especially in areas such as marriage and social behavior.

Senegal

Capital : Dakar

: Dakar Population : 17 million

: 17 million Muslim population: 95% (predominantly Sufi Sunni)

Senegal is a predominantly Muslim country known for its peaceful and tolerant form of Islam, particularly Sufism, which emphasizes spirituality and community. Although Islam is not the state religion, it heavily influences Senegalese culture and politics. The country is home to several influential Sufi brotherhoods, which play a key role in shaping the nation’s social and religious life.

Niger

Capital : Niamey

: Niamey Population : 25 million

: 25 million Muslim population: 99% (Sunni)

Islam is the dominant religion in Niger, shaping the country’s social and cultural fabric. The majority of Niger’s Muslims are Sunni, and Islamic law is applied in matters of family and personal status. Niger’s Muslim population practices a blend of traditional African customs and Islamic beliefs.

Mali

Capital : Bamako

: Bamako Population : 22 million

: 22 million Muslim population: 95% (Sunni)

Mali is a predominantly Muslim country, with Islam playing a key role in its history and culture. The ancient city of Timbuktu in northern Mali was once a center of Islamic scholarship and trade. While Mali is officially a secular state, Islam heavily influences the social and political life of the country.

The Gambia

Capital : Banjul

: Banjul Population : 2.5 million

: 2.5 million Muslim population: 95% (Sunni)

Islam is the predominant religion in The Gambia, where the majority of the population adheres to Sunni Islam. The country’s constitution guarantees freedom of religion, but Islam plays a central role in the nation’s customs, festivals, and governance. Sharia law is also applied in certain aspects of personal and family law.

Also Read: List Of 47 Tribes In Kenya