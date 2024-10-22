Dog training schools in Kenya have grown in number and variety, reflecting the rising demand for professional dog training services. These schools offer a range of services, including obedience training, behavior modification, and specialized skills training for security, rescue, and therapy dogs. Below is a detailed list of some of the top dog training schools in Kenya.

List of Dog Training Schools in Kenya

Canine Security & Dog Training Centre

Location: Karen, Nairobi

Canine Security & Dog Training Centre is one of the leading dog training facilities in Kenya. The center specializes in training dogs for security purposes but also offers obedience training for household pets. They emphasize positive reinforcement techniques and have experienced trainers who provide personalized training sessions for each dog.

Services:

Basic obedience training.

Advanced protection and guard dog training.

Behavior correction for aggressive or difficult dogs.

Puppy socialization classes.

Boarding services for dogs.

Dog owners who want specialized security training or comprehensive obedience training for their pets.

East Africa Kennel Club

Location: Langata, Nairobi

The East Africa Kennel Club is a well-established organization that promotes responsible dog ownership and training. They offer dog training classes that are focused on obedience and basic commands. The Kennel Club is also known for organizing dog shows and competitions, which helps showcase well-trained dogs and their abilities.

Services:

Obedience training classes.

Puppy training and socialization.

Advanced training for dogs participating in shows and competitions.

Regular dog training sessions at their facilities.

Dog certification and registration.

Dog owners interested in show training, obedience training, and participating in dog shows and competitions.

K9 Training Centre

Location: Nairobi

K9 Training Centre offers a variety of dog training services, from obedience and behavior modification to specialized training for security dogs. Their trainers are experienced in handling different dog breeds and temperaments, ensuring that each dog gets customized attention. The center also provides boarding services for dog owners who need to travel or have their pets stay on-site during training.

Services:

Basic obedience and advanced commands.

Guard and protection dog training.

Behavior modification for aggressive or disobedient dogs.

Boarding and daycare services.

Dog fitness and exercise programs.

Pet owners who want their dogs to receive high-quality training with an emphasis on obedience or protection skills.

Nairobi Canine Academy

Location: Nairobi

Nairobi Canine Academy provides dog training services that cover a wide range of needs. From basic puppy training to advanced obedience, their goal is to create well-behaved dogs that are a joy to live with. The academy also offers group classes where dog owners can train their pets alongside other dog owners, which promotes socialization and peer learning.

Services:

Puppy training and socialization.

Basic obedience training.

Group classes for dog owners.

Behavior correction for specific issues such as aggression or separation anxiety.

Personalized in-home training programs.

Dog owners seeking group training classes, socialization opportunities, and expert trainers with experience in behavior correction.

Kenya Working Dogs (K9 Security)

Location: Nairobi

Kenya Working Dogs, also known as K9 Security, specializes in training dogs for security roles. They are well-known for producing high-quality guard dogs, bomb detection dogs, and sniffer dogs. Their training programs are rigorous and involve both the dogs and their handlers to ensure they work effectively as a team.

Services:

Guard and protection dog training.

Explosives and narcotics detection dog training.

Obedience training for all breeds.

Training for security personnel and dog handlers.

Sales of trained dogs for security roles.

Individuals or organizations looking for security dogs or specialized sniffer dogs for bomb or narcotics detection.

Pets Paradise Kenya

Location: Nairobi

Pets Paradise Kenya is a comprehensive pet care service provider offering dog training, grooming, boarding, and daycare services. Their training programs focus on creating obedient, well-behaved pets using positive reinforcement methods. They cater to both puppies and adult dogs, tailoring the training to the specific needs of the pet and the owner.

Services:

Puppy training and socialization.

Obedience training for adult dogs.

Behavior modification for problem behaviors.

Grooming and daycare services.

Boarding services for short-term and long-term stays.

Pet owners looking for a combination of dog training and general pet care services in Nairobi.

Malindi Dog Training Academy

Location: Malindi, Kilifi County

Malindi Dog Training Academy is one of the few dog training schools outside of Nairobi, providing services to dog owners on the Kenyan coast. They offer obedience and behavior training as well as specialized training for guard dogs. With experienced trainers, they are able to cater to both basic pet training needs and more advanced security training.

Services:

Basic obedience and house training.

Guard and protection dog training.

Behavior modification for aggressive dogs.

Dog boarding and daycare services.

Puppy socialization classes.

Coastal residents in need of professional dog training services.

Dogtitude Training Academy

Location: Nairobi

Dogtitude Training Academy provides a range of services to help dog owners raise well-behaved and obedient pets. Their trainers focus on using positive reinforcement techniques, which helps in creating a strong bond between dogs and their owners. The academy offers one-on-one training, group classes, and even in-home training sessions for personalized care.

Services:

Puppy socialization and obedience training.

Basic and advanced obedience training for adult dogs.

Group training sessions.

Personalized in-home training services.

Behavioral training for specific issues such as barking and leash pulling.

Dog owners who prefer flexible training options such as one-on-one training or in-home sessions.

