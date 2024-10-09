In recent years, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in Kenya have gained significant importance in the nation’s education landscape. With a growing emphasis on skill development, these institutions play a crucial role in equipping students with practical skills and knowledge necessary for various industries. The Kenyan government has recognized the vital contribution of TVET in addressing youth unemployment and fostering economic growth.

TVET institutions offer diverse programs ranging from engineering and hospitality to healthcare and information technology, catering to a wide array of interests and career aspirations. By focusing on hands-on training and industry partnerships, these colleges ensure that graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the job market. Furthermore, as Kenya aims to achieve its Vision 2030 goals, strengthening vocational training is seen as essential in enhancing productivity and competitiveness within the workforce.

Below is a full List of TVET institutions in Kenya by 2024.

List of TVET Institutions in Kenya

Ambritch College of Technology East Africa Institute of Certified Studies Talanta Institute Africa Digital Media Institute – ADMI AirSwiss International College Amboseli Institute of Hospitality and Technology – Thika, Nakuru Nairobi Institute of Software Development NairoBits College Nairobi Industrial Institute College Atlas College – Eastleigh, Nairobi Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology (KIHBT) – Nairobi Adept College of Professional Studies – Nakuru African Institute of Research and Development Studies, Bandari College Baraton Teachers’ Training College – Nandi Central, Kapsabet Bungoma North Technical Vocational College – Naitiri Consolata Cathedral Institute – Nyeri Cascade Institute of Hospitality – Thika Eldoret Technical Training Institute Eldoret Polytechnic – Eldoret Emma Daniel Arts Training Institute (EDATI) Government Training Institute (GTI) Gusii Institute of Technology Harvard Institute of Development Studies – Thika Hemland College of Professional and Technical Studies – Thika ICT Fire and Rescue – Thika Indian Institute of Hardware Technology – IIHT, Westlands, Nairobi International Centre of Technology (ICT-Thika) – Thika Intraglobal Training Institute – Nairobi CBD Intraglobal Training Institute – Kisumu Intraglobal Training Institute – Kisii Intraglobal Training Institute – Embu Intraglobal Training Institute – Nakuru Intraglobal Training Institute – Donholm Jaffery Institute of Professional Studies – Mombasa Kabete National Polytechnic Kagumo College Kaiboi Technical Training Institute The Kenya College of Science and Technology Kenya Forestry College – Londiani Kenya Forestry Research Institute Keshnya School of Government (Formerly Kenya Institute of Administration (KIA)) Kenya Institute of Biomedical Sciences and Technology – Nakuru Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) Kenya Institute of Mass Communication – South C Kenya Institute of Monitoring and Evaluation Studies (KIMES) – Nakuru Kenya Institute of Software Engineering – Thika Kenya Medical Training Centre (KMTC) Kenya School of Government Kenya School of Medical Science and Technology Kenya School of Monetary Studies – Ruaraka Kenya Science Teachers College, University of Nairobi Kenya Technical Teachers College (KTTC) Kenya Utalii College Kenya Water Institute – South C, Nairobi Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute – Naivasha Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology Kigari Teachers College – Embu Kilimambogo Teachers College – Kilimambogo Kipkabus Technical and Vocational College (KTVC) Kisumu Polytechnic – Makasembo Kitale Technical Institute – Kitale Machakos Institute of Technology – Machakos Mboya Labour College – Kisumu Michuki Technical Institute – Muranga Nairobi Aviation College – Kisumu Campus Nakuru Counseling & Training Institute – Nakuru PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute (PCKTTI) Railway Training Institute – South B, Nairobi Ramogi Institute of Advanced Technology – Kisumu Rifkins College – Mombasa Rift Valley Technical Training Institute – Nakuru Sacred Training Institute – Bungoma and Nairobi Campuses Savannah Institute for Business and Informatics – Nakuru Sensei Institute of Technology for Plant Operator Training Sirisia Youth Polytechnic Teachers College Technical Training Institute (MTTI) – Mombasa The Thika Technical Training Institute – Thika Techno Links Ltd United Africa College – Nairobi Rift Valley Institute of Science & Technology – Nakuru Vision Empowerment Training Institute – Nairobi Vision Empowerment Training Institute – Kitengela Vision Stars Training Institute – Nairobi Visualdo Institute Kenya Institute of Development Studies (K.I.D.S.) – Nairobi Kenya Christian Industrial Training Institute – KCITI

