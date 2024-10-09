In recent years, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in Kenya have gained significant importance in the nation’s education landscape. With a growing emphasis on skill development, these institutions play a crucial role in equipping students with practical skills and knowledge necessary for various industries. The Kenyan government has recognized the vital contribution of TVET in addressing youth unemployment and fostering economic growth.
TVET institutions offer diverse programs ranging from engineering and hospitality to healthcare and information technology, catering to a wide array of interests and career aspirations. By focusing on hands-on training and industry partnerships, these colleges ensure that graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the job market. Furthermore, as Kenya aims to achieve its Vision 2030 goals, strengthening vocational training is seen as essential in enhancing productivity and competitiveness within the workforce.
Below is a full List of TVET institutions in Kenya by 2024.
List of TVET Institutions in Kenya
- Ambritch College of Technology
- East Africa Institute of Certified Studies
- Talanta Institute
- Africa Digital Media Institute – ADMI
- AirSwiss International College
- Amboseli Institute of Hospitality and Technology – Thika, Nakuru
- Nairobi Institute of Software Development
- NairoBits College
- Nairobi Industrial Institute College
- Atlas College – Eastleigh, Nairobi
- Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology (KIHBT) – Nairobi
- Adept College of Professional Studies – Nakuru
- African Institute of Research and Development Studies, Bandari College
- Baraton Teachers’ Training College – Nandi Central, Kapsabet
- Bungoma North Technical Vocational College – Naitiri
- Consolata Cathedral Institute – Nyeri
- Cascade Institute of Hospitality – Thika
- Eldoret Technical Training Institute
- Eldoret Polytechnic – Eldoret
- Emma Daniel Arts Training Institute (EDATI)
- Government Training Institute (GTI)
- Gusii Institute of Technology
- Harvard Institute of Development Studies – Thika
- Hemland College of Professional and Technical Studies – Thika
- ICT Fire and Rescue – Thika
- Indian Institute of Hardware Technology – IIHT, Westlands, Nairobi
- International Centre of Technology (ICT-Thika) – Thika
- Intraglobal Training Institute – Nairobi CBD
- Intraglobal Training Institute – Kisumu
- Intraglobal Training Institute – Kisii
- Intraglobal Training Institute – Embu
- Intraglobal Training Institute – Nakuru
- Intraglobal Training Institute – Donholm
- Jaffery Institute of Professional Studies – Mombasa
- Kabete National Polytechnic
- Kagumo College
- Kaiboi Technical Training Institute
- The Kenya College of Science and Technology
- Kenya Forestry College – Londiani
- Kenya Forestry Research Institute
- Keshnya School of Government (Formerly Kenya Institute of Administration (KIA))
- Kenya Institute of Biomedical Sciences and Technology – Nakuru
- Kenya Institute of Management (KIM)
- Kenya Institute of Mass Communication – South C
- Kenya Institute of Monitoring and Evaluation Studies (KIMES) – Nakuru
- Kenya Institute of Software Engineering – Thika
- Kenya Medical Training Centre (KMTC)
- Kenya School of Government
- Kenya School of Medical Science and Technology
- Kenya School of Monetary Studies – Ruaraka
- Kenya Science Teachers College, University of Nairobi
- Kenya Technical Teachers College (KTTC)
- Kenya Utalii College
- Kenya Water Institute – South C, Nairobi
- Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute – Naivasha
- Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology
- Kigari Teachers College – Embu
- Kilimambogo Teachers College – Kilimambogo
- Kipkabus Technical and Vocational College (KTVC)
- Kisumu Polytechnic – Makasembo
- Kitale Technical Institute – Kitale
- Machakos Institute of Technology – Machakos
- Mboya Labour College – Kisumu
- Michuki Technical Institute – Muranga
- Nairobi Aviation College – Kisumu Campus
- Nakuru Counseling & Training Institute – Nakuru
- PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute (PCKTTI)
- Railway Training Institute – South B, Nairobi
- Ramogi Institute of Advanced Technology – Kisumu
- Rifkins College – Mombasa
- Rift Valley Technical Training Institute – Nakuru
- Sacred Training Institute – Bungoma and Nairobi Campuses
- Savannah Institute for Business and Informatics – Nakuru
- Sensei Institute of Technology for Plant Operator Training
- Sirisia Youth Polytechnic
- Teachers College
- Technical Training Institute (MTTI) – Mombasa
- The Thika Technical Training Institute – Thika
- Techno Links Ltd
- United Africa College – Nairobi
- Rift Valley Institute of Science & Technology – Nakuru
- Vision Empowerment Training Institute – Nairobi
- Vision Empowerment Training Institute – Kitengela
- Vision Stars Training Institute – Nairobi
- Visualdo Institute
- Kenya Institute of Development Studies (K.I.D.S.) – Nairobi
- Kenya Christian Industrial Training Institute – KCITI
