Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Talk of Town

    List Of TVET Institutions In Kenya

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments4 Mins Read
    List Of TVET Institutions In Kenya

    In recent years, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in Kenya have gained significant importance in the nation’s education landscape. With a growing emphasis on skill development, these institutions play a crucial role in equipping students with practical skills and knowledge necessary for various industries. The Kenyan government has recognized the vital contribution of TVET in addressing youth unemployment and fostering economic growth.

    TVET institutions offer diverse programs ranging from engineering and hospitality to healthcare and information technology, catering to a wide array of interests and career aspirations. By focusing on hands-on training and industry partnerships, these colleges ensure that graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the job market. Furthermore, as Kenya aims to achieve its Vision 2030 goals, strengthening vocational training is seen as essential in enhancing productivity and competitiveness within the workforce.

    Below is a full List of TVET institutions in Kenya by 2024.

    List of TVET Institutions in Kenya

    1. Ambritch College of Technology
    2. East Africa Institute of Certified Studies
    3. Talanta Institute
    4. Africa Digital Media Institute – ADMI
    5. AirSwiss International College
    6. Amboseli Institute of Hospitality and Technology – Thika, Nakuru
    7. Nairobi Institute of Software Development
    8. NairoBits College
    9. Nairobi Industrial Institute College
    10. Atlas College – Eastleigh, Nairobi
    11. Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology (KIHBT) – Nairobi
    12. Adept College of Professional Studies – Nakuru
    13. African Institute of Research and Development Studies, Bandari College
    14. Baraton Teachers’ Training College – Nandi Central, Kapsabet
    15. Bungoma North Technical Vocational College – Naitiri
    16. Consolata Cathedral Institute – Nyeri
    17. Cascade Institute of Hospitality – Thika
    18. Eldoret Technical Training Institute
    19. Eldoret Polytechnic – Eldoret
    20. Emma Daniel Arts Training Institute (EDATI)
    21. Government Training Institute (GTI)
    22. Gusii Institute of Technology
    23. Harvard Institute of Development Studies – Thika
    24. Hemland College of Professional and Technical Studies – Thika
    25. ICT Fire and Rescue – Thika
    26. Indian Institute of Hardware Technology – IIHT, Westlands, Nairobi
    27. International Centre of Technology (ICT-Thika) – Thika
    28. Intraglobal Training Institute – Nairobi CBD
    29. Intraglobal Training Institute – Kisumu
    30. Intraglobal Training Institute – Kisii
    31. Intraglobal Training Institute – Embu
    32. Intraglobal Training Institute – Nakuru
    33. Intraglobal Training Institute – Donholm
    34. Jaffery Institute of Professional Studies – Mombasa
    35. Kabete National Polytechnic
    36. Kagumo College
    37. Kaiboi Technical Training Institute
    38. The Kenya College of Science and Technology
    39. Kenya Forestry College – Londiani
    40. Kenya Forestry Research Institute
    41. Keshnya School of Government (Formerly Kenya Institute of Administration (KIA))
    42. Kenya Institute of Biomedical Sciences and Technology – Nakuru
    43. Kenya Institute of Management (KIM)
    44. Kenya Institute of Mass Communication – South C
    45. Kenya Institute of Monitoring and Evaluation Studies (KIMES) – Nakuru
    46. Kenya Institute of Software Engineering – Thika
    47. Kenya Medical Training Centre (KMTC)
    48. Kenya School of Government
    49. Kenya School of Medical Science and Technology
    50. Kenya School of Monetary Studies – Ruaraka
    51. Kenya Science Teachers College, University of Nairobi
    52. Kenya Technical Teachers College (KTTC)
    53. Kenya Utalii College
    54. Kenya Water Institute – South C, Nairobi
    55. Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute – Naivasha
    56. Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology
    57. Kigari Teachers College – Embu
    58. Kilimambogo Teachers College – Kilimambogo
    59. Kipkabus Technical and Vocational College (KTVC)
    60. Kisumu Polytechnic – Makasembo
    61. Kitale Technical Institute – Kitale
    62. Machakos Institute of Technology – Machakos
    63. Mboya Labour College – Kisumu
    64. Michuki Technical Institute – Muranga
    65. Nairobi Aviation College – Kisumu Campus
    66. Nakuru Counseling & Training Institute – Nakuru
    67. PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute (PCKTTI)
    68. Railway Training Institute – South B, Nairobi
    69. Ramogi Institute of Advanced Technology – Kisumu
    70. Rifkins College – Mombasa
    71. Rift Valley Technical Training Institute – Nakuru
    72. Sacred Training Institute – Bungoma and Nairobi Campuses
    73. Savannah Institute for Business and Informatics – Nakuru
    74. Sensei Institute of Technology for Plant Operator Training
    75. Sirisia Youth Polytechnic
    76. Teachers College
    77. Technical Training Institute (MTTI) – Mombasa
    78. The Thika Technical Training Institute – Thika
    79. Techno Links Ltd
    80. United Africa College – Nairobi
    81. Rift Valley Institute of Science & Technology – Nakuru
    82. Vision Empowerment Training Institute – Nairobi
    83. Vision Empowerment Training Institute – Kitengela
    84. Vision Stars Training Institute – Nairobi
    85. Visualdo Institute
    86. Kenya Institute of Development Studies (K.I.D.S.) – Nairobi
    87. Kenya Christian Industrial Training Institute – KCITI

    Also Read: List Of Banks In Kenya 2024

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.

    List Of Universities In Kenya

    List Of TVET Institutions In Kenya

     
    List Of Proprietary Schools In Kenya