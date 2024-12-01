Liverpool sweep aside Man City to go nine points clear at top

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to nine points and heaped more misery on fading champions Manchester City with a fully deserved victory at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s pace-setters, fresh from beating Champions League holders Real Madrid, were in rampant mood and subjected City to a relentless barrage from the kick-off.

Liverpool were not flattered by the margin of victory, which leaves them 11 points clear of City, who not won for seven matches – losing their past four league games.

Virgil van Dijk had headed against the post – while City keeper Stefan Ortega, in for the dropped Ederson, had already been in constant action – before Liverpool went ahead after 12 minutes.

Mohamed Salah showed perfect vision to pick out Cody Gakpo for a simple finish in front of the Kop as City were unable to cope with Liverpool’s relentless attacking intensity.

Van Dijk headed wide when it seemed easier to score and Liverpool created more chances when, as City hinted at a belated recovery, the league leaders deservedly increased their lead with 12 minutes left.

Liverpool substitute Darwin Nunez hustled Ruben Dias into an error. Luis Diaz cashed in and was brought down by Ortega, with Salah making no mistake from the spot after missing against Real Madrid in midweek.

Liverpool’s best show under Slot?

Liverpool’s performances have been on a rapid upward curve after a start under Arne Slot that was more solid than spectacular, but in the past week they have moved on to new, higher levels of performance.

If the emphatic manner in which Real Madrid were dismissed at Anfield on Wednesday was the biggest statement to that point, there is a strong argument that this was their best display yet under the studious Dutchman Slot.

Liverpool’s victories at the start of the season came accompanied by the constant caveat that true judgement could only be made when they met a higher standard of opposition. They have now – and their performances, along with the accompanying victories, have confirmed they are a force to be reckoned with domestically and in Europe.

The way in which Liverpool tore into City from the first whistle was reminiscent, and this is no slight on Slot, of the manner in which his predecessor Jurgen Klopp’s teams used to scent blood.

City, weakened and lacking confidence in this unprecedented poor run under Guardiola, were unable to cope, the only surprise being that they somehow survived 12 minutes until Gakpo was the grateful beneficiary of Salah’s genius.

Liverpool’s only concern was that they may pay the price for not taking the many opportunities that came their way, with keeper Ortega City’s hero, and even Salah missing a simple chance before making amends from the spot.

They were also solid defensively, with City only having two shots on target – Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher made his first save, from substitute Kevin de Bruyne, after 82 minutes.

Slot has now won 18 of 20 games in charge, his sole defeat coming at home to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The noise rolling down from the Anfield stands throughout the game, especially at the final whistle, merely adds to the feeling that this season could become something very special for Liverpool.

Guardiola defiant – but what now for Man City?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola raised six fingers to Liverpool’s fans – indicating the number of Premier League titles he has won – as they serenaded him with deafening chants of “sacked in the morning” towards the end of the game.

The notion of those taunts becoming reality are, of course, ludicrous and Guardiola actually applauded those same fans at the final whistle, Liverpool’s supporters responding in kind.

This was, however, another chastening encounter for Guardiola, whose hopes of City mounting an unlikely revival in an environment that has never been kind to him blown away by Liverpool’s whirlwind start.

Liverpool’s win means Guardiola has only won once in 10 visits to Anfield, losing six, drawing three and winning just one – a 4-1 victory behind closed doors during lockdown in February 2021.

This record never looked like being altered here, with City barely able to get any service to Erling Haaland – and veteran Ilkay Gundogan, who graced so many triumphs under Guardiola, looking increasingly like a spent force following his return from Barcelona for a second spell.

In past years, nothing has looked beyond City, but in their current form and condition, closing an 11-point gap to the team who beat them so soundly here looks well beyond this great manager and team.

