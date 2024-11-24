Liverpool take eight-point lead as Salah inspires win at Southampton

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points but were forced to come from behind to earn a vital late win at struggling Southampton.

As so often this season, much of Southampton’s good work was undermined by individual errors, with the Reds taking advantage to strengthen their position as leaders before next weekend’s Anfield meeting with reigning champions Manchester City.

Liverpool went ahead after 30 minutes when the hosts were once again caught out passing in their own penalty area, Flynn Downes sending a pass straight to Dominik Szoboszlai, who curled home a classy finish.

Bottom club Southampton’s equaliser just before half-time was the result of rare error from Virgil van Dijk, who lost possession, leaving Andy Robertson to bring down Tyler Dibling. The penalty was awarded after a video assistant referee (VAR) check, with Liverpool insistent the offence had occurred just outside the area.

Keeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved Adam Armstrong’s spot-kick but the striker pounced to net the rebound.

A shock looked on the cards when Mateus Fernandes crowned a superb move involving Dibling and Armstrong to put Saints in front after 56 minutes but the defensive frailties that have haunted Russell Martin’s men this season returned to change the game in Liverpool’s favour.

Keeper Alex McCarthy gifted Mohamed Salah an equaliser after 65 minutes when he was caught badly out of position trying to collect Ryan Gravenberch’s long ball, before the Egyptian finally sealed his side’s victory seven minutes from time.

Southampton defender Yuki Sugawara needlessly handled in the area and Salah made no mistake with a confident penalty to leave the travelling fans jubilant.

Reds weather Saints storm for scrappy success

Arne Slot’s Liverpool did what all teams with Premier League title aspirations have to do in this eventful win – survive a below-par performance to come away with a valuable victory.

And it was all done amid a storm on the south coast, where driving rain and heavy winds made conditions difficult.

Liverpool’s display was patchy with defensive vulnerability – even captain Van Dijk was culpable – and they were in trouble when Fernandes scored following a piece of individual brilliance from young forward Dibling in its creation.

They were helped, though, by McCarthy’s reckless dash from goal that left Salah with a relatively simple finish for a player of his class – and Southampton’s growing momentum killed in an instant as they led for only nine minutes.

The force was then with Liverpool, but it took another rash decision from substitute Sugawara, perhaps not helped by the blustery conditions, to concede the penalty that settled the outcome.

Salah drove the ball home for his 10th league goal with thunderous conviction, a feeling echoed by Liverpool’s fans as they celebrated increasing their advantage in top spot.

If they beat struggling Manchester City next Sunday, extending that lead to 11 points, it is increasingly difficult to see who will unseat them.

Mistakes prove costly for Martin’s men again

Southampton’s own position in the table looks increasingly ominous as their hopes of springing a surprise were sabotaged by costly blunders.

The catalogue of defensive errors that led to Downes presenting Szoboszlai with the chance to score Liverpool’s first goal was the seventh time this season they have made a mistake that has contributed directly to goal.

McCarthy, who mixed some fine saves with moments of uncertainty and indecision, also gifted Slot’s side their second before Sugawara’s avoidable handball sealed their fate.

Southampton are now the eighth team in top-flight history to lose 10 of their first 12 league games – and none of the previous seven survived relegation.

The regret for boss Martin is that so much of what Saints do is good, as proved here, especially with another performance of promise from 18-year-old Dibling.

Much is made of Martin’s passing philosophy, which is high-risk and puts his players under pressure and fans on edge. It is hard to sustain against the elite opposition faced in the Premier League, but equally the manager cannot be held responsible for the sort of individual mistakes that helped Liverpool to a 10th success in their opening 12 league games.

If they continue like this, Southampton will be doomed and suffer an immediate return to the Championship.

