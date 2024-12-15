Liverpool twice fight back with 10 men to deny Fulham

The returning Diogo Jota scored a late equaliser as Premier League leaders Liverpool twice fought back with 10 men to deny Fulham following Andy Robertson’s red card at Anfield.

Jota, sidelined with injury since October, slotted in an 86th-minute leveller after Rodrigo Muniz looked to have ended the Reds’ second-half resistance.

Cody Gakpo’s header from Mohamed Salah’s sublime cross shortly after half-time had cancelled out Andreas Pereira’s 11th-minute opener.

Six minutes after Pereira volleyed Fulham ahead, Liverpool’s task became even tougher when Robertson was dismissed for denying Harry Wilson a goalscoring opportunity.

While Fulham centre-back Issa Diop had earlier escaped with a booking for a high challenge on the offside Robertson, there was no such fortune for the Liverpool left-back and a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) review confirmed Wilson was onside before pouncing on his mistake.

After Wilson fizzed the resulting free-kick narrowly over Alisson’s goal, Liverpool reset and continued to cause Fulham problems – but Luis Diaz headed over the hosts’ best chance before half-time.

However, a re-energised Liverpool stormed out of the blocks in the second half and Gakpo’s instant leveller after the restart sparked the Anfield crowd into life.

Fulham’s failure to capitalise on their numerical advantage fuelled Liverpool’s belief and Salah twice went close to completing the turnaround but could not find the target before Muniz delivered a sucker punch.

There was to be one final twist late in an enthralling contest when Jota marked his return with a fine finish to set up a chaotic, breathless conclusion, with both sides made to settle for a point.

After a thrilling 3-3 draw with Newcastle 10 days ago, Liverpool’s title rivals were able to make up further ground after last weekend’s Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed by severe weather.

But they extended their lead over Chelsea, who host Brentford on Sunday, to five points after third-place Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by Everton.

10-man Liverpool show fight to earn point

One goal, one red card, four yellow cards – and that was just the opening half an hour on a frenetic afternoon at Anfield.

Diop was relieved to see the offside flag – and perhaps fortunate to be shown only a yellow – for his tackle on Robertson inside the Fulham penalty area after just 61 seconds, before Pereira’s opener stunned Anfield.

The Brazilian’s well-taken finish evaded Alisson with a slight deflection off Robertson’s thigh – and the Scotland international’s fortunes did not improve from there as, with 17 minutes on the clock, VAR offered him no reprieve after he felled Wilson.

Liverpool, with Ryan Gravenberch deployed as makeshift centre-back, stuck to their task, despite Fulham’s ever-present threat on the counter-attack, and ended the first half with 61% possession.

Manager Arne Slot watched his side take reward for their aggressive start after the break, courtesy of Salah’s quality delivery to the back post.

But even that moment was not without an element of drama as VAR reviewed – but cleared – a potential foul by Luis Diaz on Kenny Tete before Gakpo finished.

To Liverpool’s credit there was little evidence of their numerical deficit as they chased a winner, but they once again faced an uphill task after Muniz guided in a cut-back by the excellent Robinson.

The teams continued to trade blows until the final whistle blew after 100 minutes, but Jota ultimately had the final say with his late strike to ensure their advantage at the summit remains a healthy one before Chelsea take their turn to respond.

Fulham, meanwhile, will be frustrated they could not earn their first Anfield win since March 2021 but their solid start to the season – the second-best in the club’s Premier League history – continues.

By BBC Sports