Lobby Groups Petition Parliament Over Shanta Gold Mining Project

Lobby groups have raised strong objections to the proposed Rimula-Mwibona open-pit gold mining project by Shanta Gold Kenya Ltd. in Siaya and Vihiga counties, citing serious environmental and social risks.

This comes as the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry, and Mining received a petition regarding destructive mining activities in Maai Mahiu Ward, Naivasha Sub-county, Nakuru County. The petition was submitted through Naivasha MP Jane Kihara on behalf of a local group known as the Kanairobi Community.

In the petition, the group detailed the adverse effects of rock blasting linked to quarry and ballast operations in the area. They claimed the explosions have affected over 300 homesteads, causing psychological distress, noise pollution, and breathing difficulties due to excessive dust and fumes.

Residents also reported incidents of flying rocks, property damage, displacement without compensation, eye problems, and harm to domestic animals. The petition accused the National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) and the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) of ignoring their complaints despite repeated appeals.

Committee members, led by session Chair Hon. Feisal Bader (Msambweni), alongside MPs Yakub Adow (Bura) and Charity Kathambi (Njoro), supported the community’s call for action and agreed on conducting a fact-finding mission to the area.

“It is good that Naivasha MP Kihara has risen to the occasion and is joining her affected community members in calling on the Committee on Environment to visit the affected area. As a Committee, we must handle this with seriousness. Naivasha is not far from Nairobi,” said Hon. Kathambi.

The Committee also reviewed submissions from civil society organizations—the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and Haki Madini Kenya (HMK)—opposing the Shanta Gold project in Siaya and Vihiga. The groups raised concerns about the project’s likely impact on human rights, the environment, public infrastructure, and local livelihoods. They criticized gaps in the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report.

A memorandum has been drafted to alert key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Mining, NEMA, the Parliamentary Environment Committee, and the Governors of Siaya and Vihiga. The civil society groups have called for the immediate suspension of the gold mining project until environmental concerns are fully addressed.