Lobby Protest Proposed Fisheries Regulations

The Lake Victoria Aquaculture (LVA) Association has filed a petition against the proposed Fisheries Management and Development (Aquaculture) Regulations, 2024, citing potential harm to the local aquaculture industry.

In a statement by LVA Chairperson Ochieng Mbeo and Secretary Pete Ondeng, the association criticized the introduction of a Sh50,000 application fee and a 5% valorem tax on fish landed.

They argued that these measures would stifle growth in the sector and disproportionately affect small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“The proposed licensing fees are unsustainable and could force many out of business,” said Mbeo, highlighting the challenges of high input costs, limited financing, and narrow profit margins already faced by local producers.

The association has formally protested to Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Hassan Joho, urging him to rescind the decision and convene stakeholder discussions.

The petition argues that the proposed fees contradict the government’s goals of boosting domestic fish production and reducing reliance on imports. “These costs could undermine food security initiatives and increase dependence on imported fish,” warned Mbeo.

The LVA warned that high regulatory costs would discourage investment and innovation, particularly in rural areas where aquaculture serves as a critical economic driver. “An uneven playing field created by cheaper imports and punitive taxes jeopardizes local enterprises,” said Mbeo.

The association called for alternatives, including fee waivers, subsidies, and performance-based incentives for enterprises meeting sustainability and food security goals. They also proposed fee reductions for women- and youth-led projects and scaling fees based on production capacity to ensure fairness.

The fisheries sector is a cornerstone of Kenya’s blue economy, supporting thousands of jobs and contributing significantly to the national economy. However, the LVA cautioned that the new tax structure could cripple the sector’s growth, discourage investment, and undermine sustainability efforts.

“Fisheries contribute significantly to Kenya’s economy, and millions rely on it for their livelihoods,” said Mbeo. “Punitive taxes will increase production costs, reduce competitiveness, and lead to widespread job losses.”