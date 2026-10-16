Lovince Mckenzie taps Joshua Baraka, Ayo Maff for new single ‘Locked In’

Kenyan-American musician Lovince Mckenzie is expanding his international music ambitions with the release of “Locked In,” a collaboration featuring Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka and Nigerian artist Ayo Maff ahead of his forthcoming EP, Dance and Soul.

The new single brings together artists from different corners of Africa’s contemporary music scene, underscoring Mckenzie’s ambition to build a globally recognisable sound rooted in his East African identity.

Blending influences from Afrobeat, Afro-house, electronic music and global dance, Mckenzie is positioning himself as an artist seeking to bridge cultural identities while creating music that resonates with audiences beyond national borders.

For the musician, “Locked In” represents more than a collaboration between established names. It reflects his broader vision of using music to connect different audiences and create a distinctive artistic identity that balances emotional storytelling with dancefloor energy.

The release comes as Mckenzie prepares to unveil Dance and Soul, a project exploring the relationship between movement, emotion, identity and human connection.

Building on ‘Light Up’

Mckenzie’s latest release builds on the momentum of “Light Up,” his earlier collaboration with Ayo Maff, which introduced his music to a wider audience and demonstrated the potential of cross-border partnerships.

The collaboration established a creative connection between the two artists, paving the way for their reunion on “Locked In.”

However, Mckenzie is looking beyond repeating the formula of an earlier release, using each project to expand his musical range and strengthen his identity.

His catalogue includes songs such as “Lover,” “I Know You Know,” “Home,” “See Me,” “Vigelegele” and “My Heart,” which explore themes of romance, personal reflection and emotional connection.

Another release, “On My Way,” has seen him explore Afro-house and melodic dance sounds, signalling an interest in experimentation rather than remaining confined to one genre.

Through these different musical expressions, Mckenzie is seeking to create songs that can connect with listeners in different settings, from personal listening experiences to clubs, festivals and international dancefloors.

Cross-Border Collaboration

Featuring Joshua Baraka and Ayo Maff, “Locked In” brings together three artists whose backgrounds reflect the diversity and growing international reach of contemporary African music.

Mckenzie’s Kenyan-American identity, Baraka’s Ugandan roots and Ayo Maff’s Nigerian background provide a cross-cultural dimension to the collaboration.

Such partnerships offer opportunities for artists to introduce their music to new audiences while contributing to the growing exchange of sounds and influences across African markets.

For Mckenzie, the collaboration with Ayo Maff builds on their earlier work, while Baraka’s involvement broadens the project’s East African connection.

The approach reflects a wider ambition to make collaboration a sustained part of his artistic development rather than a series of isolated musical encounters.

‘Dance and Soul’ Marks the Next Chapter

The forthcoming Dance and Soul EP is expected to further define Mckenzie’s evolving creative direction.

The project explores a journey through distance, vulnerability, belonging, ambition, identity and freedom, with dance rhythms providing a vehicle for emotional storytelling.

Its central idea is that music can bring people together across geographical and cultural boundaries without requiring artists to abandon the identities that shaped them.

For Mckenzie, that means carrying his Kenyan roots into an international sound while balancing melodic songwriting, African rhythms and contemporary electronic production.

As he moves into the next phase of his career, the artist is seeking to establish a body of work that connects individual releases into a coherent musical identity.

“Light Up” laid the groundwork for his cross-border collaborations, while “On My Way” expanded his exploration of dance music.

Now, “Locked In,” featuring Joshua Baraka and Ayo Maff, offers another step towards the wider vision behind Dance and Soul.

The project represents Mckenzie’s continuing effort to connect African musical influences with global audiences while making emotional connection a defining feature of his sound.