Luanda Villa Refunds Sh50,000 To Cleophas Shimanyula After FKF Bid Fails

Luanda Villa Soccer Club has refunded Sh50,000 to Cleophas Shimanyula, Chairman of Kakamega Homeboyz Football Club, following a failed bid for the FKF presidency.

In a statement, Luanda Villa CEO Steven Munala confirmed the refund, which was requested by Shimanyula.

“The amount was initially sent by Shimanyula to assist the team in traveling to Mombasa for a scheduled match. However, following the FKF elections and subsequent developments, Shimanyula requested that the funds be reimbursed,” Munala said.

“Luanda Villa Soccer Club appreciates the initial support extended by Shimanyula and acknowledges his request for a refund.”

Maybets Company Boosts Luanda Villa with Sh3 Million Sponsorship

Meanwhile, Luanda Villa Soccer Club has received a major boost from Maybets Company, which has committed Sh3 million to support the team. The sponsorship, unveiled at Mumboha Stadium in Luanda Sub-County, Vihiga County, includes financial aid and new sports kits.

Speaking at the event, Maybets CEO Aggrey Sayi expressed the company’s commitment to grassroots football, stating that the support aims to help Luanda Villa secure promotion to the Kenya Premier League.

“We are proud to support Luanda Villa Soccer Club and look forward to seeing them rise to greater heights,” Sayi said.

Luanda Villa head coach Gilbert Selebwa welcomed the sponsorship, emphasizing its importance in sustaining the team.

“This support is a game-changer for our club. It will help us improve our performance and achieve our long-term goals,” Selebwa said.