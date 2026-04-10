Lucas Wacha Siblings: Meet Charlie, Brette and Michael Wacha

Lucas Wacha is a former American football linebacker who played college football at the University of Wyoming and had a professional career that included stints in the NFL, CFL, and XFL.

Born Lucas Ryne Wacha on May 20, 1993, in Texarkana, Texas, he grew up in a highly athletic family in the Texarkana area.

He attended Pleasant Grove High School, where he excelled as a multi-sport athlete, starring in football as a linebacker and in baseball as a first baseman.

After high school, Wacha committed to Wyoming for football, where he developed into a productive starter at inside and outside linebacker.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Lucas is the younger brother of Major League Baseball pitcher Michael Wacha, who has enjoyed a long career as a starting pitcher, most notably with the St. Louis Cardinals, and currently plays for the Kansas City Royals.

The brothers, born just months apart, grew up competing against each other in backyard games and shared a strong bond, often seeking advice from one another during their respective athletic journeys.

Lucas also has an older brother named Charlie and a younger sister named Brette, who played college basketball.

Career

Wacha’s athletic path began at Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, Texas, where he was a standout in multiple sports.

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In football, he recorded over 100 tackles in both his sophomore and junior seasons, earning First Team All-District honors and helping his team reach the state playoffs.

He also contributed significantly to the baseball team, which won a state championship during his sophomore year; Wacha was named to the All-Tournament team as a first baseman and later earned Second Team All-State recognition.

At the University of Wyoming, he redshirted initially before emerging as a key linebacker.

He started all 11 games in 2015, finishing second on the team in tackles while also forcing and recovering fumbles that impacted games.

His college career highlighted his toughness and work ethic, traits he attributed in part to competing with his older brother Michael growing up.

After college, Wacha signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent and appeared in NFL games, later extending his playing career into the CFL and XFL with the Vipers.

Off the field, he has built a post-playing career as the owner of Wacha Resolution Sports Training, focusing on athletic development and personal training.

He has stayed connected to his roots by participating in family-run youth sports camps alongside Michael and Brette, using their collective experiences to mentor the next generation of athletes in the Texarkana community.

Accolades

At Pleasant Grove, Wacha was named Offensive MVP of his district in baseball during his junior year and received Second Team All-State Class 3A recognition.

He also earned All-Northeast Texas honors and repeated as a First Team All-District selection in football.

At Wyoming, he started consistently and contributed to defensive plays, including forced fumbles and recoveries that helped set up scoring opportunities for his team.