Travis d’Arnaud Siblings: All About Lindsey and Chase d’Arnaud

Travis d’Arnaud is an American professional baseball catcher currently playing for the Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball.

Born Travis Emmanuel d’Arnaud on February 10, 1989, in Long Beach, California, he has built a solid 14-year MLB career as a reliable backstop known for his defensive skills, leadership behind the plate, and occasional power at the bat.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 210 pounds, d’Arnaud bats and throws right-handed.

He earned the nickname “Little d'” and has played for several teams, including the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Atlanta Braves, before joining the Angels.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Travis’ older brother, Chase d’Arnaud, is a former Major League Baseball utility player who debuted in 2011 and enjoyed a career spanning several seasons until 2018.

The brothers grew up in Long Beach dreaming of playing in the big leagues together or against each other, a wish that came true multiple times during their MLB careers.

They have shared memorable on-field moments, such as facing off when Chase pinch-hit against Travis behind the plate for the Mets, and even chatting during games when their teams met.

Travis also has a sister named Lindsey, though she has maintained a lower public profile compared to her baseball-playing brothers.

Career

d’Arnaud’s professional journey began when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the supplemental first round, 37th overall, of the 2007 MLB Draft out of Lakewood High School in California.

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He had committed to play college baseball at Pepperdine University, the same school his brother Chase attended, but opted to turn pro instead.

After being drafted by the Phillies, d’Arnaud was later traded to the Toronto Blue Jays and then to the New York Mets, where he made his MLB debut on August 17, 2013.

Over his career, he has established himself as a durable and versatile catcher.

With the Mets from 2013 to 2019, he dealt with injuries but showed promise as both a hitter and defender.

Brief stints followed with the Dodgers and Rays in 2019 before he signed with the Atlanta Braves in 2020, where he enjoyed some of his most productive seasons.

In 2025, he joined the Los Angeles Angels, where he has continued to serve primarily as a backup catcher.

Through more than 950 career games, d’Arnaud has recorded a batting average around .245, with nearly 800 hits, 129 home runs, and over 450 RBIs.

His career OPS sits near .725, reflecting solid offensive contributions for a catcher.

Known for his game-calling and pitch-framing abilities early on, he has transitioned into a veteran presence guiding younger pitchers and providing leadership in the clubhouse.

Off the field, he and his brother Chase have focused on youth development through their academy.

Accolades

d’Arnaud was selected as an MLB All-Star in 2022 during his time with the Atlanta Braves, highlighting his strong play that season.

In 2020, he won the Silver Slugger Award as the top offensive catcher in the National League, a testament to his power and hitting prowess behind the plate.

Perhaps his greatest team achievement came in 2021 when he was a key member of the Braves’ World Series championship squad, providing veteran stability during their playoff run.