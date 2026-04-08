Riley Greene Siblings: Getting to Know Miranda Greene

Riley Greene is a professional baseball outfielder in Major League Baseball, playing for the Detroit Tigers.

Born Riley Alan Greene on September 28, 2000, in Orlando, Florida, he grew up in nearby Oviedo and emerged as one of the top amateur prospects in the country thanks to his smooth left-handed swing, athleticism, and strong defensive tools in the outfield.

Greene starred at Paul J. Hagerty High School, where he earned national recognition as a standout hitter and outfielder before being selected by the Tigers with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

He signed quickly and began his professional journey, making his major league debut in June 2022 at the age of 21.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Riley has one sister named Miranda Greene, who has been pictured with the family during his introduction as the Tigers’ top draft pick.

The Greene family hails from the Orlando area, where Riley’s high school success and early promise brought them into the spotlight together.

Career

Greene’s path to the majors began immediately after high school when the Tigers drafted him fifth overall in 2019 and gave him a substantial signing bonus.

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He progressed steadily through the minor leagues, though injuries, including a significant one that sidelined him for part of his development, tested his resilience.

He made his MLB debut on June 18, 2022, and quickly showed flashes of his potential with a solid batting eye and gap power.

Over the following seasons, Greene established himself as a regular in the Tigers’ outfield, logging increasing playing time and improving his overall game.

By 2025, he delivered a breakout campaign with career-high numbers in home runs, runs batted in, and games played, helping anchor the lineup.

His left-handed bat has provided consistency in the middle of the order, and he has continued refining his outfield defense while contributing speed on the bases.

Accolades

Greene was named a two-time All-Star in 2024 and 2025, with the latter selection coming as a starting outfielder via fan vote.

In 2025, he also received the Silver Slugger Award as one of the American League’s top offensive outfielders.

Earlier in his career, he captured the Tigers’ Rookie of the Year and Tiger of the Year honors in 2022, and he won a Fielding Bible Award for his work in left field.

High school accolades included being named USA Today High School Baseball Player of the Year in 2019.