Lucky Escape for 48 Passengers After Malindi-bound Tahmeed Bus Catches Fire in Voi

A Malindi-bound Tahmeed bus with 48 passengers burst into flames and burnt to ashes shortly after all those on board were evacuated Sunday morning.

Police and the bus management said the incident happened on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, a few kilometers from Voi town.

Police said the cause of the fire is yet to be established and that many were left in shock.

The bus management said all the 48 passengers were evacuated.

The bus was carrying passengers from Kitale to Malindi when the fire broke out at about 4 am.

The bus caught fire around 4 am Sunday February 4 near the Voi area.

“Fortunately, all 48 passengers onboard were evacuated safely and promptly. We are grateful for the swift action that ensured everyone’s safety,” said part of a statement from the company.

“Our teams assisted these passengers with completing their journey on alternative buses.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the management and police said.

“We understand this event may have caused significant inconvenience and distress, and we sincerely apologize for any impact it has had on our passengers.”

This is the second such incident to happen in the same area in a year.

In January 2023, another bus belonging to the company carrying 42 passengers to Mombasa caught fire in the same area.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Then, the passengers recounted that they were informed by passers-by that their bus was on fire when they stopped near a shopping centre.

Police said Sunday both incidents are under probe and that they are unrelated.

Such incidents are common on the route and affect long-distance buses.

Last month, another bus caught fire in Kanga area. All passengers were evacuated.