Luguentz Dort Siblings: A Look at the Basketball Player’s Family Tree

Luguentz Dort is a Canadian professional basketball player born on April 19, 1999, in Montreal, Quebec.

He currently plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA.

Dort is known for his defensive prowess, earning him the nickname “the Dorture Chamber”.

He played college basketball for Arizona State University, where he was named Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year.

Despite going undrafted in 2019, Dort has established himself as a key player for the Thunder, known for his tenacious defense and scoring ability.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Luguentz has five siblings, namely Daphney, Ludnie, Berline, Frantz Jr., and Eveno.

They were raised in Montreal North by their parents, Lufruentz Dort and Erline Mortel, who immigrated from Haiti.

Career

Dort’s basketball career is marked by his progression from a highly touted high school recruit to a key player in the NBA.

He attended the Athlete Institute in Mono, Ontario, Canada, where he developed his skills and gained recognition as a top high school prospect.

His time at Athlete Institute helped him prepare for the next level of competition.

Dort played college basketball for Arizona State University.

During his freshman year, he averaged 16.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, earning him the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award in 2019.

His impressive performance made him a candidate for the NBA draft. Despite his strong college performance, Dort went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft.

However, he quickly signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This allowed him to split time between the Thunder and their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

Dort’s hard work and defensive skills quickly made him a valuable asset for the Thunder.

Also Read: Paul Pierce Siblings: Getting to Know Jamal Hosey and Steve Hosey

He became known for his tenacious defense, earning the nickname the Dorture Chamber.

His ability to guard multiple positions and his scoring potential have made him a key player in Oklahoma City’s lineup.

In 2022, Dort signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension with the Thunder. This deal reflects his growth and importance to the team.

Dort has shown his scoring potential, achieving career highs in points, including a 42-point game.

He is highly regarded for his defensive skills, often being tasked with guarding the opponent’s best player.

Over the years, Dort has become a consistent contributor to the Thunder, averaging around 12-15 points per game.

As a young and talented player, Dort continues to be a crucial part of the Thunder’s rebuilding process.

His defensive prowess and scoring ability make him a valuable asset for the team moving forward.

Accolades

During his freshman year at Arizona State University, Dort was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

This award recognized his outstanding performance as a newcomer in the conference.

He demonstrated exceptional skills, averaging 16.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, which made him a standout player among his peers.

In addition to being named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Dort also earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors and was named to the Pac-12 All-Defense team.

These recognitions highlighted his defensive prowess and overall impact on the court. His ability to contribute both offensively and defensively made him a valuable asset to his team.

Dort was also named MVP of the MGM Resorts Main Event tournament, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

This achievement further demonstrated his growth and potential as a player.

In high school, Dort was recognized as the MVP of the BioSteel All-Canadian Game after a standout performance.