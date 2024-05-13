Lyssa Chapman Siblings: Meet the Chapman Siblings Squad

Lyssa Chapman, born on June 10, 1987, is an American businesswoman, television personality and former bounty hunter known for her role on Dog the Bounty Hunter.

She has been married twice, first to Brahman “Bo” Galanti and later to Leiana Evensen in 2022.

Lyssa faced personal challenges, including legal issues and a divorce. She authored Walking on Eggshells: Discovering Strength and Courage Amid Chaos.

Her diverse career includes owning an online clothing line and appearing on TV shows like Dog and Beth: On the Hunt.

Siblings

Lyssa has 11 siblings through her father Duane “Dog” Chapman’s multiple marriages.

They are Leland Chapman, Duane Lee Chapman II, Barbara Katie Chapman (deceased), Tucker Dee Chapman, Zebediah Duane Chapman and Wesley Chapman.

Others are James Robert Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, Garry Chapman, Brandon Barash and Cecily Barmore-Chapman.

Her mother is Duane’s third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain.

Career

Lyssa’s career trajectory has been marked by her transition from a prominent figure on the reality TV show Dog the Bounty Hunter to a businesswoman and author.

Her time on the show allowed her to showcase her skills as a bounty hunter alongside her family. However, as she evolved personally and professionally, she diversified her pursuits.

Branching out into entrepreneurship, Lyssa established an online clothing line, demonstrating her business acumen and creativity.

Furthermore, her foray into writing with the publication of Walking on Eggshells: Discovering Strength and Courage Amid Chaos showcased her ability to share her experiences and insights with a broader audience.

While her past involvement in the television industry provided her with a platform, Lyssa has since chosen to focus on her entrepreneurial endeavors and literary pursuits, carving out a distinct path for herself beyond the realm of reality TV.

This shift highlights her adaptability, ambition, and commitment to personal growth and professional development.

Personal life

Lyssa has been married twice and has two children.

She married Brahman on February 20, 2009, in Oahu, Hawaii, but they divorced in 2011 after reports of physical and mental abuse throughout their marriage.

Lyssa then married Leiana Evensen on June 3, 2022, in a private ceremony in the Pacific Ocean in Hawaii.

Prior to their marriage, Lyssa and Leiana owned a tanning salon together.

Lyssa has two children. She gave birth to her first child, Abbie Mae, the day after her 15th birthday.

Abbie’s father was 24 years old at the time of conception and was arrested for statutory rape.

Lyssa and Bo Galanti have one child together, Madalynn Grace Galanti, born on August 7, 2009.