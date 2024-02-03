M-Pesa Customers to no Longer Send Money To Unregistered Mobile Accounts From Monday

Safaricom announced Saturday customers will not be able to send money from M-Pesa to unregistered mobile accounts from Monday February 5

In a statement, the mobile phone operator however stated that registered customers will be able to send and receive money from different mobile money providers such as Airtel and T-Kash.

“Effective February 5th 2024, you will no longer be able to send money from M-Pesa to unregistered mobile money customers,” Safaricom stated.

Safaricom has urged those not registered to do so.

“We encourage customers who are not registered for mobile money services to register by visiting a Safaricom Shop or an M-Pesa agent with their identity document.”

These are part of efforts to address fraud in the industry. Many unregistered numbers are behind cases of fraud. Some of the cases are under probe.

The telcos have been instituting measures to address the trend. This includes upgrading their softwares and installing new and stronger systems.