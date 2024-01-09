fbpx
    M-Pesa Services Back After Hours of Service Outage

    m-pesa
    M-Pesa App

    Safaricom’s mobile phone-based money transfer service, payments and micro-financing service, M-Pesa is back.

    The money transfer service was hit with a delay which began at around 11:00 am on the M-PESA app and Sim Toolkit.

    Customers who attempted to make transactions received a notification that read; “MPESA is experiencing delays, and is not able to accept your request. Please wait for 10 minutes before trying again.”

    Others received a notification that read: “Dear customer, MPESA is currently undergoing maintenance and is unable to process your request. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

    The delays also affected mobile-bank transfers.

    KCB issued a statement letting its customers know that it was experiencing delays on all M-PESA to bank and bank to M-PESA services.

    “We shall advise you once the issue has been resolved by our partner. Thank you for your patience,” said KCB.

