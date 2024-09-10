Safaricom Says M-Pesa Will be Unavailable for Four Hours on Tuesday

Safaricom announced that all services on its mobile money platform M-Pesa will be unavailable for over four hours on Tuesday September 10 night due to a scheduled system maintenance.

The company in a notice shared on social media said the maintenance is scheduled from 11 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“To enable us to continue to give you the best M-PESA experience we have scheduled a system maintenance on Tuesday 10th September 2024 from 11:00 PM to Wednesday 11th September 3:30 AM,” Safaricom said.

M-Pesa services such as bill payments, money transfers, cash withdrawals and airtime purchases will be unavailable during this time.

“All other services including calls, data and SMS will remain available as usual,” the notice added.

Safaricom introduced M-Pesa in Kenya in 2007 and the service has grown to become the company’s biggest money-maker, contributing 42.4 per cent of Safaricom’s revenue (Sh140 billion) in the year ending March 31, 2024.

Technical threats forces frequent upgrade of the software to enable it mitigate the same.