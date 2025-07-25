Machakos University VC Fined Over Audit Queries

Machakos University Vice Chancellor Prof. Joyce Agalo has been slapped with a fine of Ksh500,000 by the Public Investments Committee on Education and Governance for submitting late responses to audit queries raised by the Office of the Auditor General.

The fine is to be paid from her personal funds and handed to the Clerk of the National Assembly at the committee’s next scheduled meeting.

Led by Chairperson Jack Wanami Wamboka, the committee on Thursday visited the university and inspected an incomplete tuition and office block whose construction began in July 2017. The project, initially contracted for Sh9.9 million with a 156-week completion timeline, has been revised six times and is now expected to be completed by April 5, 2024—nearly seven years later.

Despite the delays, MPs praised the quality of workmanship on the site, calling it one of the best construction projects they have seen in public universities so far.

According to the audit report, 55 percent of the total contract amount has been paid, but several concerns were raised over the handling of finances at the institution. These include repeated advance payments to suppliers and service providers without any form of security.

Wamboka strongly warned against this practice, stating: “The attempt to circumvent the law doesn’t make your processes lawful, even though it’s clear that your intention was to beat the Treasury deadlines. Payment of 100% costs before service delivery is illegal.”

Further audit findings revealed irregular payment of Sh555,300 in allowances during a Senate retreat and Sh2.9 million in unexplained security expenses. The committee ordered that the Sh2.9 million be recovered from the former Vice Chancellor, the head of security, and the security personnel who benefited from the irregular payments.

Machakos University also came under scrutiny for breaching the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Act. According to data presented, 60 percent of the university’s staff—290 out of 482—hail from the same ethnic group. The university management said efforts are underway to reduce the dominance to below 50 percent within two years.

The committee also queried the university’s strategy for generating revenue beyond government funding. Prof. Agalo reported that the institution’s main source of alternative income is its hospitality training hotel, which generated Sh130 million in the last financial year. The MPs urged the university to consider venturing into farming to further supplement its income.