Machogu furious on Ruto over stalled projects ahead of Gusii visit

A political storm is brewing in Kisii County after former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto, accusing him of stalling key development projects just days before his anticipated visit to the region.

Speaking on Tuesday during the Youth Bunge Sacco annual delegates’ conference at Karmel Park in Kisii, Machogu—now a gubernatorial hopeful—criticized the President for what he termed as a pattern of launching projects with fanfare only for them to be abandoned midway.

“His visits are largely inconsequential if projects he launches with pomp and fanfare everywhere are abandoned halfway,” said Machogu. “Sound leadership must go beyond ceremonies and speeches—it must translate into real, tangible change for the people.”

Machogu was accompanied by parliamentary aspirants Dr. Birundu Mogendi (Nyaribari Chache) and Bouse Mairura (Nyaribari Masaba).

He singled out the Getengeririe–Ekona–Ramasha–Riombaso Junction road in Nyaribari Masaba as one of several infrastructure projects that have stalled midway. He also cited delays in the expansion of the Kaplong–Keroka–Kisii road, a critical route meant to ease congestion and support regional trade.

Additionally, Machogu pointed to the incomplete Ibeno Kenya Medical Training College and the long-delayed Suneka Airstrip, which he said has been repeatedly launched and relaunched without meaningful progress.

“These roads are meant to open up the region, boost business, and ease movement. Today, they stand as symbols of the President’s broken promises,” he said.

“We have talked about Suneka Airstrip for far too long as leaders. It has been launched, relaunched, and discussed endlessly, yet nothing meaningful is happening on the ground. Our people cannot eat promises—they need results.”

Machogu warned that the slow pace of implementing such flagship projects reflects poor planning and weak execution, adding that it risks eroding public trust in the government.

“People cannot continue to be patient while opportunities slip away because of rhetoric and lethargy,” he said.

He challenged the President to provide clear timelines for completing ongoing projects, cautioning against launching new initiatives while existing ones remain unfinished.

“We cannot continue launching new projects when the old ones remain incomplete. Finish what has been started before making new promises,” he emphasized. “Leadership is about accountability. If promises are made, they must be fulfilled within reasonable timeframes.”

Machogu also rallied the youth attending the conference to take an active role in shaping leadership and governance in Kisii County and the country at large.

“The future of this country belongs to the youth, but it will not be handed to you—you must claim it,” he said. “Seize this moment to demand accountability and bring about the change you want to see.”

President Ruto is expected to tour Kisii County next week to inspect ongoing development projects and engage with local leaders—a visit now set against the backdrop of rising political tension in the region.