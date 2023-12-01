Cult Leader Mackenzie Jailed for a Year for Producing Film Without Valid License

A Malindi Court has sentenced suspected cult leader Paul MacKenzie to 12 months behind bars for operating a filming studio without a valid license.

Mackenzie who is also believed to be behind the Shakahola massacre, was further slapped with another six-month jail term for being in possession and exhibition of films to the public through Times TV without an operating license.

The two sentences will run concurrently.

The Probation Officer had recommended that the controversial pastor be denied an alternative of a fine.

Read: Suspected Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie Found Guilty of Illegally Distributing Films

The probation report indicated that the convict was found guilty and fined for a similar offence in criminal case no. 182 of 2017.

The offences attract a jail term not exceeding one year and an alternative fine not exceeding Sh100,000.

In 2019, he was charged with possessing and distributing films to the public which had not been examined and classified by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

Malindi Senior Resident Magistrate Olga Onalo found Mackenzie guilty of the offences in November.

“In respect to count two, I hereby sentence the accused person to twelve months imprisonment, while in respect to count three, I sentence the accused to six months imprisonment,” ruled Onalo.