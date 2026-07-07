Macron safe after explosions in Syrian capital during French president’s visit

French President Emmanuel Macron is safe following reports of explosions in central Damascus on Tuesday morning, the Elysee Palace has said.

Macron is in the capital for talks with his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa at the presidential palace.

A security source told the BBC the blasts were caused by two explosive devices and that several people have been wounded.

After travelling to Syria, Macron is set to head to Turkey for the Nato summit. The visit “continues as planned”, according to the Elysee Palace.

After reports of the explosion in the city, videos and images on social media showed plumes of smoke and flames rising from a vehicle near a hotel in the Syrian capital.

As those reports came in, Syrian state television said that al-Sharaa had welcomed Macron to the presidential palace.

The French president did not hear any explosions while on his way to the meeting, his officials said.

Upon arriving in Syria on Monday evening, Macron became the first EU leader to visit the country since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule.

At the start of July, a bomb blast at a crowded cafe in central Damascus killed at least nine people and injured 22 others, according to Syrian state media.