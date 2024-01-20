Madonna Is Being Sued For Starting Recent Concerts Over Two Hours Late

Madonna is being called to task by a pair of ticketholders for exhibiting ‘flippant difficulty’ in starting her recent string of Brooklyn “Celebration Tour” concerts on time, court records show.

A new lawsuit against the entertainer filed Wednesday in New York, and obtained by CNN on Thursday, accuses her of false advertising and negligent misrepresentation after the singer started her concerts at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last month after 10:30 pm on all three nights, when the tickets advertised that the shows would start at 8:30 pm.

The suit claims that most concertgoers left the venue after 1 am each night, causing them significant inconvenience, including being “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs at that late hour.”

“In addition, many ticketholders who attended concerts on a weeknight had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day,” the complaint read.

The lawsuit cites Madonna as a defendant, along with tour operator and promoter Live Nation Worldwide, Inc.; Live Nation M Tours; and Brooklyn Events Center, LLC, which does business as Barclays Center.

The proposed class of plaintiffs includes ticketholders for her tour throughout the US, and the plaintiffs are asking for an undisclosed amount in damages to be determined at trial.

“Defendants have collected money for concert tickets from Plaintiffs and other Class Members who reasonably believed the Concerts would promptly begin at 8:30 p.m. Had Plaintiffs and other Class Members known that the Concerts would start after 10:30 p.m., they never would have agreed to purchase the tickets,” the complaint read.

The plaintiffs involved in the proposed class action “demand judgment against Defendants for actual and consequential damages.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Madonna for comment, as well as those for Live Nation and Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn concerts in question took place on December 13, 14 and 16 of last year, and constituted the beginning of the North American leg of Madonna’s “Celebration Tour.” The shows were originally scheduled for July of 2023 but had to be rescheduled after Madonna was hospitalized last June after developing a serious bacterial infection.

This is not the first time Madonna has faced legal troubles for starting her shows more than fashionably late.

In 2019, during her “Madame X” theatre tour, the pop icon was similarly sued for starting her show at 10:30 pm.

A concertgoer at one of Madonna’s Miami concerts in December 2019 alleged that the artist and Live Nation changed the start time for his show and several others – which were initially scheduled to start at 8:30 pm – to 10:30 p.m.

That lawsuit alleged that the change in start times for Madonna’s Madame X Tour was a breach of contract between the singer and the ticket buyer.

By CNN