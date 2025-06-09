Maggie Smith Net Worth

Dame Maggie Smith, CH DBE, remains one of the most iconic and revered actresses in the history of British theatre and cinema. At the time of her death on September 27, 2024, Maggie Smith had a net worth estimated at $20 million, a reflection of her decades-long career marked by extraordinary performances across stage, film, and television.

A Career Spanning Over Six Decades

Maggie Smith’s journey into the world of acting began in earnest when she left school at the age of 16 to study at the Oxford Playhouse. By 17, she had made her stage debut in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, and only a few years later, she ventured into television and film.

Her breakout years in the 1960s and 1970s were rich with accolades. Smith won her first Academy Award in 1969 for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, followed by a second Oscar in 1978 for California Suite. Her dramatic range allowed her to effortlessly shift between comedy, drama, and Shakespearean classics, cementing her reputation as one of the finest actresses of her generation.

Throughout her career, Smith amassed a staggering list of awards including:

Two Academy Awards

Four Primetime Emmy Awards

A Tony Award

Five BAFTA Awards

Three Golden Globes

Global Recognition

While her stage work and early film career earned her critical acclaim, Smith found a new wave of international stardom in the 21st century. She portrayed Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise, winning the hearts of millions worldwide. Her performance in Downton Abbey as the sharp-witted Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, garnered a fresh generation of fans and won her multiple Emmys.

These roles significantly contributed to her earnings and broadened her global appeal, further elevating her net worth.

Honours

Smith’s contributions to the arts were not only recognized with awards but also by the British Crown. In 1990, she was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE), and in 2014, she was appointed to the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH)—one of the highest recognitions in the UK for service to the arts.

Personal Life

Born Margaret Natalie Smith on December 28, 1934, in Ilford, Essex, Maggie was the youngest of three children. She married fellow actor Robert Stephens in 1967, with whom she had two sons before their divorce in 1975. Later that year, she married playwright Beverley Cross, remaining with him until his death in 1998.

Smith faced several health challenges, including a diagnosis of Graves’ disease in the 1980s and a battle with breast cancer in the late 2000s. Nevertheless, she continued to act through treatment, earning further respect and admiration from peers and fans alike.

