7 Main Graphic Design Trends of 2024

The Future of Design: 2024 Design Trends and Innovations

Graphic design is constantly being shaped by new technologies, cultural trends, and ever-changing consumer needs. Therefore, visual creators need to keep up with the latest design trends and innovations to stay relevant.

In this article, we gathered information on the most anticipated design trends and innovations for 2024. From subscription-based design to transformative typography, a variety of exciting developments are expected to influence the direction of design in 2024. Read on to learn more!

Graphic design innovations: from AI-powered tools to subscription-based design

AI image generators

Depositphotos, a popular stock content marketplace, is always one step ahead when it comes to design. From Depositphotos’ best design contest picks to annual graphic design trends and various image-altering tools, they’re constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of design.

This year, Depositphotos introduced AI Image Generator, an innovative tool that creates commercially safe images from text descriptions. With its help, you can generate unique visuals for your creative projects, ad campaigns, and social media posts in just a few clicks. The tool is pretty easy to use: just type in the image you want to create in the prompt box, get four different pictures, and download the one that fits best.

FAQ: Is AI replacing graphic designers?

Although AI-based image generators may take over some aspects of graphic design, it’s unlikely that they will replace graphic designers entirely. After all, AI will never be able to fully replicate the human touch and creativity that designers bring to the table.

VR and virtual design

From the introduction of Apple Vision Pro to virtual biology labs and virtual city tours, it’s evident that the VR industry is growing, creating more demand for 3D graphic designers and their work. In the past, virtual designs were only used in video games and virtual entertainment. But today, VR technology is being integrated into various industries, including healthcare, architecture, and education.

FAQ: Does graphic design have a future?

Yes, graphic design has a future. It has the potential to evolve alongside artificial intelligence. However, future graphic design will combine human innovation with AI support. Visual creators will use AI-powered tools to enhance their creativity, not replace it.

Subscription-based agency work

In 2023, the “design subscription” agency model appeared, and it will be relevant in 2024 as well. Since clients want to receive more in less time and designers seek ways to receive a steady stream of income, subscription-based design services will continue to grow in popularity.

However, many people ask, “Is this the future of graphic design?”. The answer is: we don’t know. The design industry is changing rapidly due to many factors, including AI tools, remote work, and ever-changing client expectations.

FAQ: What are the future changes in graphic design?

Collaborations between designers and AI tools will become more common. This will influence the speed and expectations of design projects and will change the way many graphic design agencies operate. Additionally, VR and AR will likely play a larger role in the design process due to the growing demand for immersive and interactive experiences.

Design industry predictions: top design trends in 2024

1. Inflatable 3D

Inflatable 3D visuals are on the rise in 2024! Originating from Y2K aesthetics and blobject design, which has made a powerful comeback in recent years, this trend combines the nostalgia of the past with a futuristic twist.

The inflatable 3D trend brings a sense of playful whimsy to design, adding a dynamic element to typography, logos, and various objects. We’ll see both bright shades of electric blue and neon green, as well as pastel colors with bubblegum pink and soft lilac in trendy 3D-heavy visuals.

2. Kidcore

This year, we can also see the rise of childlike, crayon-covered graphics with a more naїve approach and technicolor palettes. Meet Kidcore, a design trend that embraces a sense of innocence and simplicity reminiscent of children’s drawings.

Saturated with many depressing events and news, designers try to escape from reality and add a touch of playfulness to their creative projects. As a result, we’re seeing a surge in light-hearted and positive visuals with cartoonish and hand-drawn elements.

3. Sustainable design

Environmental awareness has been a hot topic for the past few years, prompting brands and companies to prioritize sustainability in their work. In 2024, it will also influence their design choices as consumers continue to demand eco-friendly and ethically produced products.

Visual creators will choose clean aesthetics with earthy tones, natural textures, and minimalist designs. All to reflect commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.

4. Bento box grids

Inspired by Japanese bento boxes, this design trend features organized layouts that mimic the neat arrangement of food in a bento box. Therefore, it is best suited for mobile and web design, and will be a great addition to clothing, stationery, and packaging.

Bento box grids allow creators to place pieces of information or graphics in small boxes, making it easier for users to navigate through different sections of a website, app, or content in general

5. Cluttercore

Replacing the minimalism and clean aesthetics that have long dominated graphic design, Cluttercore embraces chaos, excess, and extravagance. This visually stimulating design trend is sure to grab viewer attention and keep them engaged with its eclectic mix of colors, patterns, and textures.

So, if you want to make a bold statement while having fun with graphic design, Cluttercore is the way to go. Embrace the vibrant and chaotic energy of this trend by incorporating a mishmash of elements into your designs.

6. Transformative typography

Transformative typography gained momentum in 2023 and will reach new heights in 2024. In this trend, designers will let fonts speak through shapes, colors, and motion rather than words. All to make text-only projects more dynamic, and, therefore, more engaging.

Expect melting, moving, flaming, drowning, shimmering, or transforming letters alongside bold colors and other eye-catching visual effects. This trend will push boundaries and challenge traditional typography rules, encouraging designers to think outside the box and experiment with unconventional techniques.

7. Generative AI

Due to the growing popularity of AI technology, graphic design is experiencing a shift towards generative AI visuals. As a result, in 2024, we will see more designs and creative projects created with the help of artificial intelligence.

However, there will also be backlash against AI, and it will manifest itself in images mocking generated imagery. In addition, brands and creators will start making statements about not utilizing AI in their work.

Bottom line

The 2024 design landscape is marked by dynamic shifts driven by technology, environmentalism, and the need for positive emotions. Adapting to these changes will require creators to innovate and be creative in design, as well as further investigate and conform to new visual trends.