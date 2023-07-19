in NEWS

Ex-Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga Arrested

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga has been arrested, lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has said.

Njenga was apparently nabbed in lower Matasia in Ngong and was taken to an undisclosed location.

Reports indicate that the former Mungiki sect leader was taken away by officers who arrived in unmarked vehicles.

They alleged that they were going to grill him about the ongoing protests.

Read: Ex-Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga Taken to Unknown Location by DCI – Karua

The opposition earlier termed the first day of the three-day anti-government protests a success.

In a statement, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua asked their supporters to recharge and resume tomorrow.

“We wish to appeal to the liberators this evening that it is now time for them to retreat to their homes, refresh and recharge in readiness for renewed action tomorrow, Thursday, July 20, 2023- day Two of the 3rd Wave Maandamano,” she said.

The former Justice minister also voiced concern over the brutality meted on the protesters.

Read Also: Ex-Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga in Court After DCI Declared Him Wanted

“We empathise with those whose loved ones have lost lives in the hands of rogue elements in the police service. We also wish those who suffered injuries and are lying in various hospitals across the country, quick recovery,” she added.

The protests left five dead, and 30 others with injured.

300 protesters are, however, cooling their heels in police stations across the country.

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

An image of protests in Kenya: At least five people were shot dead and 30 others injured in separate places in the anti government protests in the country on Wednesday..

At Least 5 Shot Dead, 30 Injured, 300 Arrested In Anti Government Protests
an image of British Terrorist Jermaine Grant.

Mombasa Court Orders Deportation Of Jailed British Terrorist Jermaine Grant