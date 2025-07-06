Maintain peace all the time, Nairobi’s South C MCA tells the youths

Nairobi’s South C Member of County Assembly Abbas Khalif Sunday called the youths to be peaceful in the country.

He told the youths to ensure peace and stability for the growth of democracy in whatever they do.

He said Kenyans have constitutional rights to protest and picket but must exercise the same peacefully.

“We do not have another country called Kenya and hence there is need for all of us to exercise caution and be peaceful.”

“We urge all the youth to be peaceful. Peace is very important ” he said.

“There is no need to destroy the country for selfish reasons. Let us exercise caution and love,” he added.

He made the remarks when he graced the wedding of Mustafa Brown.

In 2022 Brown had to step down in his quest to be elected as an MCA after being advised by elders to first to tie knot as a sign of readiness for leadership.

Khalif said many things will change between now and 2027 and urged those restless to be patient.

He also told police to ensure any form of protest is peacefully protected in the wake of calls for protests in the country.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said they are fully committed to protecting lives and property of all Kenyans, even as some exercise their rights to demonstrate, picket, and petition public authorities rightfully as enshrined in our Constitution.